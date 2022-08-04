The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Bose – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
July 7, 2022
Bose products are some of the best-rated headphones and speakers available on Amazon; reviewers praise the brand’s sound quality and clarity. Right now, you can score great deals on top-rated Bose earbuds, headphones and more on Amazon, even ahead of next week’s Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Top products in this article:
Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones (silver), $255 (reduced from $349)
Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds (black): $233 (reduced from $249)
Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)
Bose products feature the latest audio technology, including Dolby Atmos and active-noise cancelling. We’ve compiled a list of the best Bose deals you can get right now on Amazon. We’re talking slashed prices on headphones, earbuds and even smart glasses — and no waiting ’til Amazon Prime Day 2022 required!
Want to save even more at Amazon? Once you’re done scoring Bose deals, check out our coverage on Amazon Prime Day 2022 — and all the other early deals you can get on Amazon right now.
Right now on Amazon, you can save 27% off the list price of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones in silver (pictured). The headphones are also available in black — and that style is on sale, too. But the best deal is on the silver headphones.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, as well as a noise-rejecting microphone system for crisp call quality. The headphones maintain balanced audio performance at any volume level.
Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones (silver), $255 (reduced from $349)
You can save more than 5% right now on Amazon on the BoseSoundSport Free wireless earbuds in black. Three other colors are available, but they’re not on sale. (The earbuds in blue, however, are listed right now for just $150.)
The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds with Bluetooth connectivity boast up to five hours of play time on a full charge; recharge for even more use via the included charging case. The earbuds are rated IPX4 for sweat- and water-resistance.
Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds (black): $233 (reduced from $249)
Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds (midnight blue): $150
Save $50 right now on Amazon on the Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses.
Bose Frames smart glasses feature polarized lenses and built-in speakers — you can use them to listen to music and take phone calls via Bluetooth. Open-ear audio technology allows you to hear clearly (while minimizing the sound for others nearby). The frames fully charge in one hour, and offer 5.5 hours of continuous listening per charge.
Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)
The Bose Frames in the Tempo lens style are also on sale.
Bose Frames Temp smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)
You can also score a sale right now on Amazon on the Bose Frames in the more-rounded, Soprano lens style.
Bose Frames Soprano smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)
Right now on Amazon, you can save nearly 15% on the Bose Wave music system. The system combines high-performance sound with a compact design. It comes with a CD player, and an AM/FM radio tuner. Use the auxiliary inputs, or a Bluetooth adapter (not included) to stream music from your phone.
This Bose system is one our picks for the best alarm clocks you can buy. It features a dual-alarm setting.
Bose Wave music system, $427 (reduced from $499)
Looking for more Bose goodies? We’ve got more Bose goodies! While the following headphones, earbuds and other items aren’t on sale right now on Amazon, they’re all top-rated products on the site. (Plus, we’ve seen them go on sale before.)
The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones feature high-fidelity audio and 24-hour battery life. You can adjust bass, mid-range and treble levels via a downloadable smartphone app.
Amazon reviewers praise the 4.6-star-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their sound quality. One verified reviewer stated that “the overall sound is full, rich and natural, as expected from Bose.”
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones, $329
Bose QuietComfort earbuds feature adjustable noise cancellation. Take advantage of their full noise-cancelling capabilities, or let some outside noise pass through for added safety and awareness. The earbuds are water-resistant and feature simple touch controls. A charging case is included. Select from three tip sizes.
Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds, $279
The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant. This means you can confidently wear them while running, swimming or hitting the gym.
Many Amazon reviewers praise the earbuds for their fit and comfort. “These are the best fitting wireless earbuds I have found for workouts! I was using AirPods for a while, but without fail, at least one would pop out while I’m running around. These stay in exceptionally well while I am working out,” wrote one verified purchaser on Amazon.
Unlike many of Bose’s other earbuds and headphones, the Bose Sport earbuds are not noise cancelling.
Bose Sport earbuds, $179
The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Audio can be streamed through the soundbar via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. Control it with your voice via Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
Bose smart soundbar 900, $899
Even when it’s not on sale, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a good buy if you need a portable Bluetooth speaker for your outdoor summer gatherings. This 4.8-star-rated Bluetooth speaker is waterproof. It floats, too! It has a high-quality sound output. The speaker can even detect the position it’s in (the better to adjust the sound output for an optimal listening experience). Available in blue, black and white.
Bose SoundLink Flex portable bluetooth speaker, $149
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event’s deals are for Amazon Prime members only.
Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don’t have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here’s our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:
