Instagram Down Today? Unable To Refresh Feed, Open Posts; Users Complain About App Not Working on Twitter – LatestLY

Ads

Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram is reportedly not working again for several users. And they have taken to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform to complain about it. Many users are complaining about facing issues with login, unable to refresh feed as well as open posts on clicking. Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, have also confirmed that few users are indeed experiencing issues related to Instagram. Here’s what netizens have posted on the Instagram outage.

Unable to Refresh Feed

Is anyone having problems with trying to refresh their feed? #instagramdown

— Luke Evans Fan (@LeemitageLuke) July 26, 2022

Not Again

Instagram is down again 😡 pic.twitter.com/IM1xwdLVy8

— Tington Rattanakosin (@Tington_Rattana) July 26, 2022

Instagram Not Working

@houseinhabit with Instagram down I can’t get my fix. Someone tell me what’s going on today? Lol

— Kell 💍👨‍👩‍👦‍👦👶🏼 (@_kellyream) July 26, 2022

This One Is Facing Issue for Last 4 Days!

Ads

Mag 4 days ng down Instagram ko langya pic.twitter.com/18iEHYhmnk

— eley (@eleyy_y) July 26, 2022

Super Angry

Okay, guys, I’m going to shut down my Instagram account too because I’m so angry. 🤬

— Ririrarazhar (@ririrarazhar) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

source