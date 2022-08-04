New wind warning and icons in Tesla software hint at upcoming features – Not a Tesla App

Ads

Based on a recent Tweet by @greentheonly regarding update 2022.16, it appears Tesla has been adding visual icons and code to support some additional features in 2022.16 and upcoming releases.

Notably, a new icon has appeared in the firmware that indicates ‘wind on the route’. This new icon in 2022.16 will let you know when there is wind that could affect your vehicle’s energy usage.

One of the more helpful features buried in the code (but unreleased) is an icon/notice of a congested Supercharger when the car is actively routing to one.

This notification may allow for drivers to reroute to a less congested Supercharger.

In addition, it may indicate how long of a projected wait there may be for that Supercharger station.

Tesla only knows how many vehicles are currently charging, but it can possibly also estimate the wait time for a Supercharger based on how many Teslas are nearby with a low state of charge.

This feature would be a small penance for Tesla’s recent choice to open up the Supercharger network to other car brands (possibly causing more instances of Supercharger congestion).

Tesla plans to solve Supercharger congestion by tripling the size of their network in the next few years.

With over 30,000 Superchargers (3,500 stations) reported at the end of 2021, Tesla undoubtedly operates the largest and most successful fast-charging networks.

In fact, Tesla now plans to add CCS (Combined Charging System) plugs to US-based Superchargers in order to make them even more compatible with other EV manufacturers.

In the near future Tesla drivers may not only have a heads up that their intended Supercharge station is congested, by possibly be offered other Supercharger options that could reduce their total travel time.

Tesla operates two charging networks; the Supercharger and the Destination Charger. The Supercharger network consists of direct current, fast-charging stations for long-distance driving.

The Destination Charger network consists of slower-speed chargers, specifically the Tesla Wall Connector, installed at restaurants and hotels for Tesla owners to charge at their destination.

Destination Charging has typically been free up until now. Tesla announced that they are enabling paid charging at Destination Chargers. In order to set pricing at a Destination Charger location, restaurants and hotels will need at least six Tesla Wall Connectors.

In 2020, Tesla upgraded Destination Chargers with third-generation Wall Connectors, and the EV automaker told property managers that it would enable paid charging with this new generation charger.

Tesla’s Destination Charging locations have usually been complimentary. In most cases, the only requirement was that the Tesla owner was also a customer of the business.

The chargers would help bring more customers to the business, who would cover the cost of electricity from the Destination Chargers.

A great example of Destination Chargers that increase business is hotels. A Tesla owner may be more likely to choose a hotel with Destination Chargers if it means they could easily charge when needed while on vacation.

With the new 3rd generation Wi-Fi-connected Wall Connector, Tesla is enabling businesses to set their own price for charging. However, a business must have at least six Wall Connectors to activate the feature:

Tesla Commercial Services can be enabled on Gen3 Tesla Wall Connectors that are connected to either Wi-Fi or Cellular and have a signed Services Agreement with Tesla. A minimum of six units are required to be installed to be considered for this service.

This excludes many Destination Chargers since most locations only have two to four Tesla Wall Connectors.

This upgrade will also encourage some property managers to add more chargers since they can charge customers for the service and cover their electricity costs.

Tesla Wall Connectors can add about 44 miles of range per hour of charging. In some circumstances, this is a better solution than a Supercharger, which has idling fees after your vehicle is done charging.

Now that property managers can charge for the service, they can cover the cost of deploying the chargers and the cost of electricity while also attracting Tesla owners to their businesses or apartment complex.

If you live in an apartment complex and haven’t bought an EV because of limited access to charging, this could be a turning point.

Up until now, many apartment complex managers have been hesitant to add EV chargers due to the added cost. However, now they’ll be able to pass on any costs to their residents, adding value to their apartment complex without accruing any charges.

Destination Chargers can be used by Teslas and any other EV with an adapter.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Tesla opens up this feature further by removing the six Destination Charger requirement. That would allow almost anyone to charge for the use of their Wall Connector.

All owners will soon be able to connect their third-generation Wall Connector to the Tesla app.

Tesla will soon retrofit some of their Superchargers with a CCS plug, allowing non-Tesla vehicles to charge without the use of an adapter. It’s possible that the same feature may also arrive for the Wall Connector in the future.

We initially reported on the dimensions of the new V4 Supercharger, revealing that the next generation Supercharger will be taller, and thinner, than the current V3 Superchargers.

Tesla recently revealed the full design of their V4 Supercharger in architectural drawings for a new station in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Tesla's next-generation V4 Supercharger capable of charging speeds up to 350kW, set to release this year.

A major upgrade from the current V3 Superchargers that are capable of charging speeds of 250kW.#Tesla $TSLA @Tesla @elonmusk @TeslaCharging pic.twitter.com/lGR7UtYg3o

The new V4 Supercharger looks very similar to the Megacharger for the Tesla Semi that was recently revealed. The Megacharger is obviously much bigger at just under 7ft tall.

According to the drawings, the V4 Supercharger is 6 feet 4 ¼ inches tall, larger than the V3 Supercharger at 5 feet 6 ¼ inches tall.

Unfortunately the plans do not include any details about the contents of the V4 Supercharger or what charging speeds it will provide. Tesla is expected to increase the speed of V3 Superchargers 35% later this year, raising them from 250kW to 324kW. The V4 Superchargers are expected to provide at least 350kW which also aligns with the capabilities of the CCS connector which is coming to US Superchargers soon.

Twitter user @JH_bedford posted the full design details below.

While the V4 Supercharger dimensions are included in architectural drawings for a station in Danvers, Massachusetts, others have speculated that V4 Supercharger deployment is set to begin this year, with the first deployments being in Austin, Texas. This would also make sense as Tesla would likely install the the first next-gen Superchargers near Giga Texas and their new headquarters.

Tesla supercharger site plans for Danvers, MA appear to now include references to "Alternative Supercharger Posts" in addition to v3 posts. This is probably still a v3 build, but this suggests v4 sites are on the way ?

Thank you @TeslaCharging pic.twitter.com/FoSB7ZnGpO

View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.24.

