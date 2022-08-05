Nothing phone (1)’s Possible Launch Date and Design Tipped – Beebom

Ads

Nothing has already confirmed that its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1) is coming this summer while also revealing a few details about it. Although there have been some information around its spec sheet, we still don’t know when it will launch and what it will look like. Now, new information about the phone (1) has now arrived, giving us a hint at exactly those details. Check them out!

Nothing phone (1) is Expected Soon!

A recent report by AllRound-PC reveals that the Nothing phone (1) will launch on July 21, which is almost two months from now. That said, this information isn’t concrete and there’s a slight chance it could be the sale date too. If this is the case, it could launch much earlier.

It is also suggested that the Nothing phone (1) will cost somewhere around €500, which translates to around Rs 40,000. Since it is confirmed to take a Qualcomm chipset on board, it is said to be the recently announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform.

But who knows, at this price point we might even get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 too, considering Realme and Xiaomi have launched their flagships in this price bracket.

Nothing phone (1) Design Details Appear

Besides this, we also have details on the phone (1)’s design. Carl Pei and Nothing’s head of design Tom Howard recently shared details on it in an interview with Wallpaper. Pei also took to Twitter to further reveal the sketch of the phone (1), which confirms what we expected before. Much like the Nothing ear (1), the Nothing smartphone will also follow the same transparent design path, and hence, you will be able to see the internals of the phone too.

Me: what’s this?

Design Team: it’s Massimo Vignelli’s New York subway map

Me: okay I like it Picasso

And just like that nothing became something. pic.twitter.com/Nbw8VPjpP3— Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 24, 2022

Carl has revealed that the company chose to show the wireless charging and even the camera module out of the 400 smartphone components on the inside. The designing process has been referred to as a “jigsaw puzzle” and the inspiration has been taken from the 1972 New York Subway Map by Massimo Vignelli and Bob Noorda.

Nothing, at the phone (1)’s announcement event, confirmed that it wants to break the monotony with smartphones these days and aims to give users a smartphone experience that is different. The ear (1) did turn heads at the time of its launch and with Nothing’s smartphone retaining the same approach, we might see the company succeeding. It is also revealed that all the Nothing products will be based on the same design language.

As for the other details, we know that the Nothing phone (1) will run Nothing OS based on Android. The Nothing Launcher is also available for people to get a taste of it. Plus, it will be available to buy via Flipkart. But, the spec sheet part is still a mystery. Although a recent leak hinted at the presence of a 90Hz display, 50MP triple rear cameras, support for wireless charging, and more, it is a shady source and we can’t really rely on it.

Therefore, it’s best to wait for information coming from the Nothing land to get a better idea. We shall hear about the launch date soon too, so, stay tuned to this space. And don’t forget to share your thoughts on the Nothing phone (1)’s design in the comments below.

Featured Image: Wallpaper

