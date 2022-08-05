Checks up to $1,700 in July: Who is eligible and how to cash them – AS USA

Ads

Given the increase in gasoline prices, as well as food prices, several states in the US have approved legislation to distribute stimulus checks or tax refunds to their residents as a relief from the current economic situation.

States and cities like Chicago, Maine, Iowa and Indiana will send checks valued between $850 to $1,700 in July.

Governor Gavin Newsom has announce that an agreement over the state’s annual budget has been agreed to and it includes a direct payment worth up to $1,050. Around twenty-three million residents of the Golden State will be eligible.

Additionally, the state will be suspending sales tax on diesel and provide greater funding to help people pay rent and utility bills.

In Maine, Governor Janet Mills approved sending a one-time payment of $850 to single taxpayers making less than $100,000 or $150,000 for Head of Household tax filers and $1,700 for couples making less than $200,000.

Payments began going out in the mail this month and checks are expected to be sent in rounds of 200,000 each week. The state has said that those who are eligible should recieve their check by mid-July.

The Chicago City Council approved a program that will provide city residents with gas cards as well as for public transportation. Chicago residents can start applying for the program, which will distribute 50,000 preloaded gas cards worth $150 each and 100,000 preloaded transit cards worth $50 each.

Applications are limited to one per household and will be chosen through a lottery system. The cards began shipping in May, but will be distributed every month through September. If a person is not selected in the month they applied, they will automatically be entered into the following month’s lottery. To apply online, click here.

Johnson County, Iowa, will award $1,400 checks in July under the Direct Assistance Program for low-income residents. To qualify a person must make under $45,370 for one person, up to $51,870 for two-person households, and up to $64,805 for four-person households. The payments should arrive before the end of July.

Other eligibility requirements include being food or housing insecure, having lost your job, or not receiving federal stimulus payments.

A $125 refund ($250 for couples) will be received by any taxpayer residing in Indiana who filed a tax return for tax year 2020 that was postmarked on or before January 3, 2022. Refunds will be sent automatically, either by direct deposit or by mail beginning in July and continuing through September.

