Reliability in times of volatility
Try 30 days for £40
Already a subscriber?
Sign In
Derivatives exchange CME is expanding its crypto future offerings through new euro-denominated crypto derivatives.
The new products, which are expected to go live on 29 August, will reference bitcoin and ether and be similar to the exchange’s existing dollar-denominated crypto futures.
“Ongoing uncertainty in cryptocurrency markets, along…
© 2022 FINANCIAL NEWS
The News Building
1 London Bridge Street
London, SE1 9GF
MY ACCOUNT
Subscribe
Sign In
ABOUT
Feedback
Contact Us
FAQ
Article Archive
Media Kit
Financial News Custom Studios
Privacy Notice
Cookie Notice
Copyright Licenses
Terms & Conditions
Accessibility Statement
Corrections
Tips
SECTIONS
News
Commentary
Asset Management
Investment Banking
Crypto
People
Newspaper
Events & Awards
Fintech
Lists
CME launches euro-denominated crypto futures – Financial News
Reliability in times of volatility