Samsung Galaxy F23 India Launch Timeline Tipped, See Expected Price – Gizchina.com

The Samsung Galaxy F23 smartphone’s India launch timeline has been tipped, despite the lack of official confirmation. The South Korean tech behemoth is on the verge of unveiling a new smartphone dubbed, the Galaxy F23 5G, in India. Ahead of the launch, the phone has been making appearances online. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F23 was spotted on Geekbench with some key details last month.

Aside from that, the Galaxy F23 5G arrived on the Samsung India’s official website in February. These are notable signs that the phone’s launch is right around the corner. However, Samsung is still mum on its plan to launch the much-awaited Galaxy F22 successor in India. Furthermore, the company has kept other key details about the upcoming handset under wraps, in a bid to create more hype around its debut. Much to the company’s chagrin, a new report by The Times of India has tipped the Samsung Galaxy F23 India launch timeline.

According to the aforesaid ToI report, the Galaxy F23 5G will launch in India in the second week of March. Moreover, this will be the first Galaxy F series device to hit the Indian store shelves this year. The publication claims that industry sources have confirmed the handset’s March 2022 arrival. Aside from that, the sources suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F23 will cost less than INR 20,000. Also, the phone will probably be available on Samsung.com, Flipkart, and authorized retail stores across the country. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A03 budget smartphone went official in the country last month.

The Galaxy F23 made an appearance on the company’s official India website. Details about the mid-range phone’s specifications are still scarce. However, past leaks have shed some light on the handset’s key details. For instance, some reports claim that the phone will pack a Snapdragon 765G processor under the hood. Moreover, this chip offers 5G connectivity. The phone’s Geekbench listing suggests that it will ship with 6GB of RAM and run Android 12 OS based on the OneUI skin.



Upfront, the phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone will reportedly house a 48MP camera at the back, and a 13MP front shooter for selfies. Furthermore, the phone will draw its juices from a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. However, Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. If the phone’s India launch is indeed around the corner, more details are likely to surface online soon.

