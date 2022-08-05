UPDATE: How About A Smaller Tesla Cybertruck Built On Model Y Platform? – InsideEVs

Ads

What if Tesla could bring a smaller, unibody Cybertruck to market sooner the later? Would it be a good idea? Some Tesla fans and owners may be wondering why Tesla hasn’t already considered this as an option. Chances are, the automaker has toyed with similar ideas, but it hasn’t mentioned any such plans.

Sure, plenty of folks prefer full-size half-ton pickups over the smaller variety, though the popularity of smaller trucks is now reemerging. Ford just brought the tiny hybrid Maverick to market, and it’s having plenty of success. The Maverick is built on the same smaller unibody platform as Ford’s Escape and Bronco compact SUVs, and Ford will likely bring an electric version of the pint-sized truck to market down the road.

Hyundai recently launched its small Santa Cruz pickup truck, which shares a platform with the completely redesigned Hyundai Tucson compact crossover. The Tucson is currently available as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), so it will come as no surprise if Hyundai electrifies the Santa Cruz going forward.

At any rate, there’s almost no question a small Tesla electric pickup truck would sell incredibly well, and the brand could likely bring it to market pretty quickly. It was able to get the Model Y to market early by using the same platform and design cues as the smaller Model 3, so using that same platform for a compact pickup truck would certainly make sense. However, Tesla may not want to encourage many of its Cybertruck reservation holders to bail on the behemoth and settle for a little version.

The original Cybertruck’s design is complete, and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed on a few occasions that it’s coming to market next year. At this point, being that it’s August of 2022, Tesla probably wouldn’t even attempt to get something like the above to market much sooner than next year anyhow. However, it may make sense for the EV maker to seriously consider something like this for the future, especially for global markets.

Perhaps Tesla can consider a smaller, unibody truck to come out after the full-size Cybertruck comes to market. What do you think? Would you support such a plan? Let us know the pros and cons in the comment section below. If Tesla builds it, will you buy it?

