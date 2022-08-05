Daily deals August 4: AirPods Pro for $180, $70 off Apple Watch Series 7, more – AppleInsider

Ads

Thursday’s best deals include $120 in savings on a SteelSeries gaming bundle, $300 off a big Ecoflow power backup battery, $150 off a Sony 65-inch 4K HDR TV, $30 off a 10.2-inch iPad, and much more.

On a daily basis, AppleInsider checks online stores to uncover discounts on products including Apple hardware, mobile devices, hardware upgrades, smart TVs, and accessories. The best offers are compiled into our daily deals post for you to enjoy.

If you find any out-of-stock items, you may still be able to order them and enjoy the discount, but get your order at a later time. As Amazon discounts have a limited lifespan, you may want to buy them early before they disappear.

Exclusive deals on Apple's latest MacBooks knock up to $354 off 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros — and even the new 2022 MacBook Air and M2 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Wednesday's best deals include a refurbished 24-inch iMac 4K for $800, $70 off a EufyCam 2C Pro 2-pack, 30% off a 100W Spigen dual USB-C charger, and much more.

The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.

We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon

Apple adds new Mophie Powerstation Pro, GaN charger to online store

Goldman Sachs credit card practices under investigation by US watchdog

Apple releases Studio Display firmware update 15.5 with speaker fault fix

How to use Universal Control to supercharge your study sessions

China smartphone market plummets as Apple gains ground

Foxconn reportedly expanding iPhone production in India

What to expect from Samsung & Google flagship smartphones later in 2022

Updates to the Files app in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 bring it closer to the macOS Finder. Here's what's new.

The iPhone 14 Pro lineup may set itself apart with no notch, the A16 processor, and a 48MP camera. Check out our renders using AR and learn more here.

Apple's computers are powerful tools with fantastic displays. If you need more real estate, though, we've rounded up the best monitor for your Mac in 2022.

Keep your home clean with Yeedi's Mop Station Pro, a robotic mop that scrubs your floor and even cleans its own mopping pads.

The Nomatic Navigator Sling 10L is the exact size needed for a 14-inch MacBook Pro and everything someone would want in an everyday carry laptop bag.

ESR has updated its excellent HaloLock MagSafe-compatible car charger with its CryoBoost technology to combat one charging' s biggest drawbacks — heat.

The new OtterBox 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe has a clean Apple-like design with fast charging support for Apple Watch Series 7.

Pela's countertop composter Lomi brings the eco-friendly practice of composting out of the backyard and into your home.

