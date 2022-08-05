‘Turning the Tables with Robert Roberts’ Earns Second Season Renewal (TV News Roundup) – Variety

Ads

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Disney+ original series “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” will be returning for a second season on the platform. Robin Roberts, a co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” hosts and executive produces the series. The first season won the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show.

In the new season, Robin Roberts gets personal with a new lineup of guests after the show’s inaugural season included interviews with Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Jean King, Mickey Guyton, Tig Notaro and Raven-Symoné. “Turning the Tables” is produced by Rock’n Robin Productions and SpringHill. The series was originally developed and created by Roberts and Philip Byron, SpringHill’s SVP of Unscripted & Documentaries. In addition to Roberts and LeBron James, executive producers are Reni Calister from Rock’n Robin Production and Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron from SpringHill, with co-executive producer Courtney Whitaker and Kadine Anckle as the showrunner.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-variety-article-mid-article-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article1″,”mid-articleX”,”mid”,”mid-article”] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[300,250],[2,2],[300,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

“Having the opportunity last season to speak with such powerful, incredible women, all of various ages and backgrounds, was extremely special for me,” Roberts said of the renewal. “They taught us so much about intuition, authenticity, vulnerability and what it means to be a groundbreaker and the struggle that can come with it.”

Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Roy’s World: Barry Gifford’s Chicago” about the life of author and David Lynch collaborator Barry Gifford. Featuring Willem Dafoe, Matt Dillon and Lili Taylor, the film brings to life Gifford’s autobiographical collection of stories, showcasing 1950s Chicago through a combination of archive footage, animation and spoken word. The documentary will premiere on transactional video on demand and on Cinedigm’s discovery platform Fandor on Oct. 18. The acquisition deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill on behalf of Cinedigm and John Otterbacher and Elaine Wyder-Harshmann on behalf of the filmmakers.

Participant, a US-based media company, announced the development of premium scripted series “Esperanza” in co-production with Brazilian activist production company Maria Farinha Films. The adventure drama follows the international crew of the vessel Esperanza as they fight for environmental and social rights around the world. The series is created and written by Maria Farinha Films co-founders Estela Renner and Marcos Nisti, who will be serving as showrunners alongside Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of such films as “The Two Popes” and “The Constant Gardener.” Meirelles will also direct for the series.

A Variety and iHeartRadio Podcast

The Business of Entertainment

source

Ads