Why Netflix Just Had Its Worst Day in A Decade – Bloomberg

Oil Set for Deep Weekly Loss on Concern Global Demand Softening

Hong Kong Faces Long Slog of Cash Withdrawals to Defend Currency

Penguin CEO Defends Schuster Deal in Market Shaped by Amazon

Cooling Semiconductor Sales Heighten Fears of a Global Recession

India Seeks Wider Authority Over Global M&A With Antitrust Law

Peru’s Congress Is Nearer to Ousting Castillo, Lawmaker Says

Canada to Challenge US Lumber Duties Using Regional Trade Pact

Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Says ‘Silliness’ in Markets Is Back

Almost Half of Mortgaged Homes in US Now Considered Equity-Rich

Efforts Fail to Save Historic Alaska Theater From Demolition

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of Montreal Tournament

The Case for Rate Hikes Is Heading For Contested Territory

TSMC Chose the US. Now It Must Handle China

Toyota Shows It’s (Still) Going to Be Hard to Get a Car

AI Art Software Dall-E Moves Past Novelty Stage and Turns Pro

A Recession-Proof Plan for Your Money

Where Does the Fed Go From Here? For Jay Powell, the Only Focus Is Inflation

DeSantis Suspends Prosecutor Who Won’t Enforce Abortion Ban

‘Free BG’: Brittney Griner’s Plight Spurs Outcry Across Sports, Politics

Tampon Maker Says Shortage Reports Boosted Playtex Sales

Keeping Europe Warm This Winter Will Come Down to Asia’s Weather

Dems Consider Changes to Economic Bill, Weekend Votes Ahead

The Cities Encouraging Healing With ‘Trauma-Informed Placemaking’

Across Europe, Gas-Strapped Cities Prepare to Power Down

Ride-Hailing Drivers Struggle With Crime and Gas Costs

CME Unveils Plans for Bitcoin and Ether Futures Tied to Euro

Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Cements Crypto Status, Hits Shorts

Revolut Bulks Up Its Crypto Business With Hiring Push

Investors are worried the streaming wars are about to get ugly.



Wall Street is worried that streaming might not be such a great business after all.

Netflix Inc. shares slipped as much as 25% Friday after the company reported its slowest year of growth since 2015, and forecast its worst start to the year in at least a decade. Netflix shares have now dropped 43% over the last few months, wiping out almost $130 billion in market value.

