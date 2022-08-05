Shiba Inu's BONE Trading Volume Hit 83% Within 24 Hours of Listing on Canadian Exchange – U.Today

Ads

On July 12, Canadian exchange Biconomy Global announced the listing of the BONE/USDT pair. According to data shared by ShibaInuart, traders exchanged $5,292,132 worth, representing 83.25% of 24-hour BONE trading volumes, less than a day after listing.

Canadian Exchange @Biconomy_Global lists $BONE and captures 83.25% volume. They are also running a listing celebration for those who are interested in participating. pic.twitter.com/VtI78eDVcn

Earlier in July, a Canada-based crypto payment platform FCF Pay announced the listing of BONE and LEASH, making the Shiba Inu trifecta available as payment options for merchants utilizing its platform. Late last month, Switchere, a leading Estonian exchange, also announced the listing of the Shiba Inu trifecta: SHIB, LEASH and BONE.

Another Canada-based digital asset derivatives trading platform, BTCEX, also announced the listing of the BONE/USDT pair in early June.

BONE is the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem that allows the Shiba Inu community to vote on upcoming proposals and has 250,000,000 tokens. BONE will also be utilized as the native gas token by the much-awaited Layer 2 scaling solution, meaning that it will be required to perform transactions on top of the blockchain.

Recently, the Shiba Inu community voted in favor of halting all BONE farming upon reaching 230 million tokens. The remaining 20 million tokens will be saved for Shibarium validators.

At the time of publication, BONE was changing hands at $0.46, up 3.32% in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, BONE is demonstrating a 29.64% increase in trading volumes as traders exchanged $7,716,605 worth.

– $Bone Price : 0.4582 $

– $Bone Holders: 48,932

– $Bone Staked: 62,870,981

– $Bone Staked Holders: 33,849

– $Bone Total Supply: 229,250,625

According to statistics shared on the official BONE Twitter handle, BONE holders presently total 48,932, while the total BONE staked stands at 62,870,981. Staked holders total 33,849 presently as BONE’s total supply remains at 229,250,625.

