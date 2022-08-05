BSNL broadband plans give access to Disney+ Hotstar premium benefit, check all offers – India Today

Ads

Jump to navigation

Speak Now

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently revamped its broadband plan priced at Rs 999 with new premium OTT benefits. One of the most attractive OTT benefits of this plan is access to Disney+ Hotstar premium benefit, which separately costs Rs 1499 per year. The Fiber to the home (FTTH) plan called the Super Star Premium Plus is available across all telecom circles. The benefits of this plan include up to 150 Mbps speed till 2000 GB is reached after which the speed is reduced to 10 Mbps. Along with the Super Star Premium Plus plan, the internet service provider (ISP) gives premium OTT content from 8 different OTT applications.

Users subscribing to this plan will get access to content from Lions Gate LLP, Shemaroo Me and Shemaroo Gujarati, Hungama Music and Hungama play SVOD, SonyLIV Premium, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, and YuppTV Live, among others as per YuppTV packages. Meanwhile, BSNL has discontinued existing broadband plans Super Star Premium-2 priced at Rs 949 and Fibre Premium-priced Rs 999 for new customers in all telecom circles. The existing customers under these plans shall continue to receive the benefits of the plan till its expiry.

BSNL Rs 1499 plan offers 300 Mbps speed till 4000GB is reached. The plans give unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefits. The plan gives90 per cent discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s rent. BSNL broadband plans begin from Rs 449 and go up to Rs 1499.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: This plan, also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India. This plan gives up to 60 Mbps speed till 300 Mbps is reached. The speed is reduced to 2 Mbps after the data limit.

Ads

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 599 broadband plan: The next plan from BSNL is priced at Rs 599 and gives up to 60 Mbps speed till 3300GB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps.

BSNL Rs 749 broadband plan: This plan from BSNL also gives access to various streaming benefits including Sony Live Premium, Zee5 Premium, Voot, YuppTV live among others. After the exhaustion of data, the speed is reduced to 5 Mbps.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Superstar Premium 2 broadband plan: BSNL gives 150 Mbps speed with this plan till 2000GB is reached. This plan is priced at Rs 949 and gives access to streaming benefits without access to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL Fibre Premium Plus plan: This plan is priced at Rs 1277 and gives 200 Mbps to 3300GB. It also gives access to unlimited calls and unlimited data.

Please try later: Partha Chatterjee dialled Mamata Banerjee 4 times since arrest

Delhi woman shares hilarious screenshot of conversation with Uber driver. Netizens react

Not rebellion, but led a revolution: Eknath Shinde on dethroning Thackeray

Cubing youtuber scores 99.6 percentile in CBSE 10th board and shows the importance of extracurricular

From Rairangpur to Rashtrapati Bhavan: What does Droupadi Murmu’s win mean for tribals?

Droupadi Murmu’s first Presidential address after swearing-in ceremony | Watch

Struggling actor who wanted to marry Katrina Kaif arrested for death threat to her, Vicky Kaushal

Monkeypox symptoms, causes and precautions: Medical experts answer key questions | Watch

BJP fact checks AAP’s ‘President insult’ claim, releases full video | Watch

From Rairangpur to Rashtrapati Bhavan: What does Droupadi Murmu’s win mean for tribals?

India, hail your first Adivasi President

Droupadi Murmu’s first Presidential address after swearing-in ceremony | Watch

Copyright © 2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source