Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia Launch: Price, Release Date, and Everything – StreamingRant

On Tuesday, June 1, Disney+ Hotstar became available in Malaysia, making it the third Southeast Asian country – after Singapore and Indonesia – to gain access to the Mouse House’s huge streaming network after the release of Hotstar.

Hotstar is an Indian-based highly anticipated streaming service. To watch Hotstar in USA or anywhere other than the countries it is available in, you will need a premium VPN.

With the launch of Hotstar in Malaysia, you can now access all the content of Disney plus Hotstar in Malaysia with ease.

In addition to the legendary Marvel and Star Wars brands, Disney+ Hotstar will showcase local movies and shows thanks to collaborations and agreements with pay-TV provider Astro Malaysia and leading Malaysian studios.

Here’s everything you should know about Disney+ Hotstar. Continue reading to find more about the titles coming to the platform, as well as other important and interesting details.

Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia is a much-anticipated streaming service having world-class content that will include over 800 films and 18,000 episodes of Disney classics, Star Wars blockbusters, beloved Pixar animations, the immersive Marvel world, and inspiring documentaries from National Geographic, as well as Malaysian hits.

It allows two concurrent streams through connected TV devices.

Now that Hotstar has been launched in Malaysia, you can easily subscribe to it in two ways.

In Malaysia, Astro has been appointed as the official distributor of Disney+ Hotstar. As a result, Astro TV subscribers may watch Disney+ Hotstar’s comprehensive material with the Astro movies pack. Furthermore, watching it with Astro is cost-effective because you can watch world-class material on Disney+ Hotstar for only 5RM through your Astro ID.

Your Astro plan already includes a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, but you must activate it. Your mobile number is required to activate the subscription. Once activated, you’ll have access to Disney+ Hotstar’s massive library, and your phone number will be linked to Astro.

Without an Astro subscription, you can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar. The technique is simple and does not require any complicated passwords. All you have to do is sign up for the Disney+ Hotstar app or the website. Your mobile number and a four-digit SMS verification code will be required.

The cost of Disney+ Hotstar is RM54.90 for three months, which is rather reasonable given the extensive library. You can pay with a credit card (VISA, Mastercard, or AMEX) or a debit card. You can also use FPX to pay via online banking. You may also use one membership to log in to Disney+ Hotstar on various devices.

Follow these steps to watch Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia:

If you want to access Hotstar outside Malaysia you will need a VPN for it. (Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN as it has fast speed servers)

You can now sign up for Disney+ Hotstar on its official website or through the official Disney+ iOS and Android applications. Additionally, Astro Movies Pack users may now add Disney+ Hotstar to their subscription.

You can watch Hotstar on your Apple TV, Android tv, Android and iOS devices, Smart TVs, streaming media players, compatible smart TVs and media streaming devices.

Subscribers in Malaysia will get access to Disney’s huge library of material, which includes over 18,000 episodes of TV series and 800 films, as well as specialized local series, documentaries and films and other types of entertainment from its partnership businesses.

Disney+ Hotstar will feature content from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and Star Wars, among other brands.

However, thanks to multi-year content contracts Disney has negotiated with leading Malaysian studios, it will also stream local entertainment. Skop Productions, Primeworks Studios, Revolution Media Films, WAU Animation, Red Films, and Act 2 Pictures, Les’ Copaque Production are just a few of the companies involved.

Following Marvel movies and shows are coming on Disney+ Hotstar soon:

Following Disney movies and shows are available on Malaysia Disney:

It also has a dedicated kids section with age-appropriate content.

The following Star Wars films and shows are on Disney+ Hotstar:

On June 18, Pixar’s next animated feature Luca will be available for free on Disney+ Hotstar. At the debut, Pixar’s enormous library of animated films will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. This includes well-known series like The Incredibles, Toy Story, and Cars, as well as more recent hits like Soul.

The Inside Pixar collections and Pixar Popcorn will also be available on the platform. The first is a collection of short films, while the latter is a documentary series about Pixar Animation Studios’ people, artwork, and culture.

The Disney+ Hotstar’s brand of National Geographic will include a slew of documentaries :

The following Malaysian films and shows will be available on Disney+ Hotstar:

Disney+ Hotstar includes the Star Vijay series and Tamil blockbusters like

Following Hindi movies can be found on Hotstar after Disney+ Hotstar login:

Disney+ Hotstar will also feature a selection of materials produced in China and Hong Kong. This includes movies and television shows like:

You can subscribe to Hotstar in Malaysia in three quick ways:

No, Disney has confirmed that for the time being, the Premier Access service will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar. After their theatrical premieres and premier access, exclusive periods have ended, Malaysian users will have to wait for Premier Access titles to become widely available on the site.

Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia was launched on June 1st, 2021, with a subscription price of RM54.90 for three months, or RM18.30 a month, but you must pay for three months in advance each time.

Is Hotstar available in Malaysia? Yes, Hotstar is available in Malaysia. For RM 54.90 for three months, you may stream your favorite movies and TV shows through its five content hubs, which include Disney+, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and Star Wars(equal to RM 18.30 per month). Existing Astro subscribers can upgrade to Disney+ Hotstar for an additional RM 5 per month. How can I download Hotstar app in Malaysia? Malaysians can download the “Disney+ Hotstar” app from either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Is Hotstar and Disney+ Hotstar same? No, both are different streaming platform. Disney Plus is a US-based streaming platform and Disney+ Hotstar merger of both Disney+ and Hotstar and is restricted to India only. Ads How to access Disney+ Hotstar with my Astro subscription? Click “I’m an existing Astro customer” above and login/create Astro ID

Confirm your phone number

Download the Disney+ Hotstar app or visit disneyplushotstar.my to stream Follow these steps: Does the Disney+ Hotstar support 4K UHD? Yes, with a select few Disney+ originals — such as the Star Wars series — Disney+ Hotstar has begun rolling out support for 4K UHD (ultra-high-definition) resolution and HDR (high-dynamic-range) video. Why my Disney Plus Hotstar is not working? Reinstall the app if it’s not working. You may also download the latest version of Hotstar by reinstalling the app. To install the software, first, uninstall it from your Android or iOS smartphone and then go to the App Store or Play Store to do so.

The guide has provided you with all the information you need to know about Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia.

Hotstar has officially launched in Malaysia and all the Hotstar movies and shows can now be accessed in Malaysia with ease. We hope now you know how to subscribe to Hotstar and which shows on movies to watch next on Hotstar. So, grab some popcorns and start watching.

Also, if you are outside Malaysia you can still access Hotstar Malaysia by using a premium VPN like ExpressVPN.

That’s all from our side, if you have any further questions do let us know in the comment section below.

