Elon Musk Gives 3 a.m. Smart Interview on Tesla Jobs, Dogecoin, Twitter Deal – Bloomberg

In South African townships oppressed because of unemployment, crime, drugs and violence, and where many of the population are suffering from HIV and Aids, this inspiring feature-length documentary follows the journey of six people who transform themselves through yoga, and documents the impact that yoga has on their families, and communities.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., appears via video link during the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on June 21.

World’s richest man says layoffs are underway at Tesla amid supply constraints and explains why he likes Dogecoin, in Bloomberg interview.



Elon Musk, the billionaire visionary and oftentimes erratic entrepreneur, struck a sober tone Tuesday as he forecast a probable recession in the US and left doubts about his commitment to a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.

In an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer said the electric-car maker’s workforce needs to be trimmed as supply-chain snarls crimp growth. He was also unguarded in his view that the US economy is headed toward contraction. It’s just a question of when.

