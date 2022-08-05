Despite NFT Market Downturn, Businesses Continue To Hire For Web3 Roles – NFTgators

Quick take:
While metaverse jobs are on the decline as hiring slows at Facebook and Google – according to a Bloomberg report last week – there is no shortage of jobs in the Web3 industry as a whole.
The National Hockey League (NHL) is hiring a senior exec to lead NFT & blockchain after it teamed up with NFT distribution platform, Sweet, for official licensed hockey NFTs and marketplace.
Ticketmaster/Live Nation Entertainment is expanding into NFT ticketing to capture their share of the market. The company is hiring product managers for NFT ticketing tooling and NFT ticketing integrations across several locations in the United States, including New York, Seattle, Austin, San Francisco, Chicago and more.
Recruiting From Scratch, a HR firm, has also posted job ads on LinkedIn, seeking a mobile developer for an unnamed Web3 ticketing app. If it comes to fruition, the app, along with Ticketmaster, will be competing with existing NFT ticketing platforms such as ShareRing, GUTS, GET Protocol, YellowHeart, and Wicket. GUTS also has job positions open as the company is looking for a backend engineer, frontend developer, event entrance coordinator, and B2B marketeer.
NFT ticketing is becoming a solid use case for non-fungible tokens as it can prevent counterfeiting and scalping. To serve that purpose, Binance partnered with Italian football team, Lazio, to pilot its new NFT ticketing solution last week.
Outside of the ticketing sphere, Steele Perlot, an aggregated insights and financial tooling platform for non-fungible digital assets, is seeking a director of marketing & community engagement and a senior Web3 engineer.
Blockchain companies such as Ternoa, Immutable, OKX, and Binance are also actively recruiting for roles such as partnership managers, strategic consultants, and product managers.
Despite laying off multiple staff members of its Games Studios recently, Immutable has posted LinkedIn job ads seeking a director of partner success – gaming, and key accounts director – gaming.
Blockchain.com has more than 100 job roles open across various functions and experience levels, including CX content writer, corporate communications lead, NFT partnerships lead, brand marketing manager, software engineers, trade analysts and more.
Non-Web3 native companies such as Nike, Hugo Boss, and Samsung UK have created Web3 roles as the brands expand their reach into the space. Nike is looking for a gaming partnership lead for RTFKT to engage with gaming companies looking to partner with its main IPs (like Clone X) and products such as its various sneaker drops.
After announcing its entry into the metaverse two days ago, Hugo Boss posted job ads 13 hours ago, seeking a senior project manager metaverse. Samsung UK is also looking for a European metaverse marketing manager to build GenA and GenZ metaverse campaigns.
