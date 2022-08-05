Shiba Inu price prediction 2030-2050: Is SHIB a worthy long-term investment? – Capital.com

Ads

Scan to Download ios&Android APP

Origins: What is Shiba Inu?

Founder: The Anonymous Ryoshi

Tokenomics: 1 quadrillion tokens

Price action: Rise to ATH

Important Shiba Inu news

What is the future of Shiba Inu coin?

Shiba Inu price prediction for 2030 and beyond

FAQs

By Yoke Wong

Edited by Vanessa Kintu

06:54, 8 July 2022

Updated

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has emerged as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. SHIB’s low price and wide availability has drawn many investors to the dog-themed meme coin to try their luck in making a quick buck from the token’s rise and fall.

However, Shiba Inu’s status as a long-term investment has always been questioned. The token is considered a meme coin with near-zero utility and is seen by many as a cryptocurrency for speculation. However, Shiba Inu’s community of developers have been working behind the scenes to change this perception of the 14th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.

So let’s take a deep dive to assess whether Shiba Inu belongs to an investor’s long-term portfolio. Read our Shiba Inu long term price prediction where we talk about SHIB’s historical price performance, origin, founders, recent news and analyst Shiba Inu price prediction for 2030 and beyond.

Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020. The so-called meme coin is a play on the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme, which is itself a parody on the cryptocurrency space. Coins themed around the Shiba Inu dog breed have gained popularity as investors look for the next multi-bagger crypto to invest in.

Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum (ETH) network and its native token SHIB is an ERC-20 token.

The project has evolved from the SHIB decentralised meme token into an ecosystem that incorporates the LEASH and BONE tokens. Shiba Inu’s network also boasts a decentralised exchange (DEX) called the ShibaSwap and a non-fungible token (NFT) incubator called the Shiba Incubator.

Shiba Inu has also set up a non-profit volunteer organisation called the Shiba Inu Rescue Association dedicated to saving abandoned, neglected and abused Shiba Inu dogs.

Ryoshi is the founder of Shiba Inu. Like Bitcoin’s (BTC) pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto, Ryoshi too has chosen to remain anonymous.

Anonymity is not uncommon in the cryptocurrency sector. Many user are drawn to blockchain payment networks like Bitcoin as they promote decentralisation and privacy.

As of 7 July 2022, it has been over a year since Ryoshi’s last blog on online publishing platform Medium. Ryoshi has also deleted all tweets and replies on Twitter.

One of Ryoshi’s last Medium posts published on 30 May 2021 read:“I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens.”

Shytoshi Kusama, a lead Shiba Inu developer, wrote in a blog post celebrating the one-year anniversary of Ryoshi’s last Medium post:

According to its website, Shiba Inu initially had a supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. 50% of the total supply was locked in Ethereum-based DEX called Uniswap while the other half was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin “for safekeeping”.

In July 2021, Buterin donated 50 trillion SHIB coins, which represented 5% of its total supply, to India’s Covid-19 relief fund. Buterin also sent 40% of Shiba Inu’s total supply to a “dead wallet” which is also referred to as burning, according to Shiba Inu’s website.

Since its launch, the number of SHIB holders gradually increased as the token has been listed on numerous crypto exchanges across the world including Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Robinhood and more. According to CoinMarketCap, the number of unique wallet addresses holding SHIB was over 1.19 million, as of 8 July 2022.

Data from CoinMarketCap also showed over 41% of SHIB’s total supply had been burnt and was stored in a dead address. Meanwhile blockchain data IntoTheBlock revealed that SHIB has a high concentration of large holders who held about 81% of the token’s total supply, as of 8 July 2022.

SHIB was ranked the 14th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalisation of $5.8bn on 8 July 2022. SHIB’s current circulating supply was about 549 trillion tokens, according to CoinMarketCap.

Other Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens include LEASH and BONE that were released to help its network grow. LEASH is an incentive token used on ShibaSwap to offer rewards to liquidity providers on the DEX. According to its official website, LEASH has a total supply of 107,646 tokens.

BONE is a governance token for Shiba Inu’s DAO called the Doggy DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) that allows holders to vote on improvement proposals for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. BONE is exclusively accessible via ShibaSwap and has a max supply of 250 million tokens.

At the time of its launch in August 2020, SHIB was trading at around $0.0000000001, data from CoinMarketCap showed. SHIB remained range bound for the rest of 2020 and only saw breakout in its price in May 2021 as the token hit a high of about $0.00038 on 10 May 2021 after crypto exchange FTX listed the token for the first time.

It was also around the same time in early May 2021 that rival meme coin DOGE was making headlines by scaling multiple peaks. DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.7376 on 8 May 2021. As of 8 July 2022, DOGE is about 90% below its record high.

GME

AAPL

GOOG

TSLA

Shiba Inu was soon dubbed the “doge-killer” as the token gained over 800% in the month of October 2021. On 28 October 2021, SHIB hit an all-time high of $0.00008845.

From there on, SHIB started seeing enormous selling pressure as investors began taking profits. The meme coin ended 2021 at $0.000033, over 60% below its record highs.

Bullish Bearish

98% 2%

You voted bullish.

You voted bearish.

Give SHIB/USD a try

As central banks across the world started tightening monetary conditions in 2022, investor sentiment for risk assets became bearish. Cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), fell off their 2021 peaks and a “crypto winter” took over the market.

The collapse of the Terra ecosystem and industry-wide bankruptcy of several crypto firms added to investor pain between May and June 2022. On 18 June 2022, SHIB hit its lowest price in about 8 months as it hit $0.0000071.

As of 8 July 2022, the token has lost nearly 70% year-to-date. SHIB/USD is trading 88% below its all-time high at current price of about $0.00001. According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu’s all-time low stands at $0.000000000082 hit on 1 September 2020.



Here are some recent Shiba Inu news that will help shape a Shiba Inu coin price prediction for 2030 and beyond.

Despite its strong community, critics of the project have commented that the token’s future performance will likely be limited by its lack of utility and competitive advantages.

Sean Williams wrote on investment guide website the Motley Fool on 26 March:

“Another problem Shiba Inu will run into is its lack of differentiation and competitive advantages. Although it’s popular on social media, the reality is it’s nothing more than an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain.”

Williams was not convinced that SHIB coin could reach $1 by 2025, unless the project can achieve three key developments: the successful launch of Shibarium, metaverse and significant coin burn.

“Shiba Inu’s layer 2 blockchain solution Shibarium is being tested currently, but this needs to be launched sooner rather than later and go off without a hitch,” said Williams. “To add to this point, Shiba Inu’s own version of the metaverse needs to be a hit.”

Shibarium will enable fast and low-cost transactions, which will optimise blockchain-based gaming. Transaction fees will be key to increased usage in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Despite the negative long-term prognosis from critics for the project development, many analysts remain optimistic, holding a bullish outlook for the token.

According to TechNewsLeader’s Shiba Inu coin price prediction for 2030, the token is expected to rise to an average price of about $0.00029 by the end of 2030. TechNewsLeader’s Shiba Inu long-term price prediction on 8 July 2022 saw SHIB value increasing to about $0.000425 in ten years time.

CoinPriceForecast was equally bullish in its SHIB price prediction for 2030 and had expectations of the token trading at about $0.000057 by the end of 2030.

DigitalCoinPrice’s Shiba Inu forecast for 2030 saw the token rising to an average price of about $0.000048. DigitalCoinPrice and CoinPriceForecast saw the meme coin adding to its current value but did not see the coin surpassing its all-time high of $00008845 in their SHIB price forecasts for 2030.

Note that analyst and algorithm-based Shiba Inu crypto price predictions can be wrong. Forecasts shouldn’t be used as a substitute for your own research: always conduct your own due diligence and remember that your decision to trade or invest should depend on your risk tolerance, expertise in the market, portfolio size and investment goals.

The Shiba Inu project is supported by a strong community and has been popular as a meme coin since its launch. However, whether Shiba Inu is a good investment or not depends on your investment goal, portfolio composition and risk profile, among other factors.

Although many analysts do not expect Shiba Inu token price to reach $1 in the next decade, DigitalCoinPrice’s 2030 Shiba Inu forecast saw the token rising to an average price of about $0.000048. However, analysts’ forecasts can be wrong and have been inaccurate in the past. Cryptocurrency is an extremely high-risk investment and capital will be at risk, so you should do your own research and never invest what you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments, particularly “meme coins” like Shiba Inu (SHIB). Whether SHIB has a future could depend on whether it finds a use that leads to widespread adoption and activity across cryptocurrency markets. With new coins being launched regularly, a rival meme coin could emerge and capture investors’ attention.

Always conduct your own due diligence and remember that your decision to trade or invest should depend on your risk tolerance, expertise in the market, portfolio size and investment goals.



Refer a friend!

Invite like-minded traders to open a CFD trading account with us and earn up to $100

Most traded

New to trading? Learn to trade with Capital.com

Join the 427.000+ traders worldwide that chose to trade with Capital.com

1. Create & verify your account

2. Make your first deposit

3. You’re all set. Start trading

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 81.40% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Risk Disclosure Statement

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Risk warning: сonducting operations with non-deliverable over-the-counter instruments are a risky activity and can bring not only profit but also losses. The size of the potential loss is limited to the funds held by us for and on your behalf, in relation to your trading account. Past profits do not guarantee future profits. Use the training services of our company to understand the risks before you start operations.

Capital Com SV Investments Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 319/17. Capital Com SV Investments Limited, company Registration Number: 354252, registered address: 28 Octovriou 237, Lophitis Business Center II, 6th floor, 3035, Limassol, Cyprus.

Start trading on SHIB/USD now.

source