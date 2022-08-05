Google Chrome 104 released: fixes 27 security issues – Ghacks

Ads

Google has released a new stable version of the company’s Chrome web browser. Google Chrome 104 is available for all supported desktop operating systems, as well as for Google Android and Apple iOS devices. Google Chrome 104 for the Extended Stable Channel is also available.



Chrome 104.0.5112.79 for Mac and Linux, Chrome 104.0.5112.79/80/81 for Windows, Chrome 104.0.5112.69 for Android and Chrome 104.0.5112.71 for iOS are the full build numbers of the releases.

Desktop users may run a manual search for updates to install the Chrome 104 update on their devices right away. Mobile users need to wait until the new release is pushed to their devices.

Desktop users who want to install the update right now may do the following to do so:

Google Chrome 104 patches 27 different security issues. Google reveals the severity of security vulnerabilities reported by third-party security researchers and organizations only. The maximum severity rating of the reported vulnerabilities is high, second only to critical.

The release notes do not mention exploits in the wild at this time. It is still recommended to update Chrome immediately to protect the browser against attacks that target the vulnerabilities.

As far as non-security related changes in Chrome 104 are concerned, there are some. The Chrome Platform Status page lists thirteen feature change, all of them development related.

Developers may want to check out the post about Chrome 104 Beta that provides details on some of the changes in Chrome 104.

There is not much new that is of interest from a user’s perspective.

Expect updates from other Chromium-based browsers in the coming days, as several of the security issues are found in Chromium. Some of the security issues are Chrome-specific on the other hand.

Now You: when do you update your browsers?

Just 27 security issues? Kind of a quiet week at the old chocolate factory I guess.

puts adobe flash’s record to shame

What do you use instead? Tell me about this super-secure alternative I don‘t know about…

If you are feeling insecure about your browser Iron Heart, I recommend using noscript or ublock in advanced mode, and disallowing js, 3rd party fonts, and large images by default, along with either disallowing cookies, or disallowing 3rd party cookies and deleting all cookies as soon as you leave a web page. For non-chrome/non-firefox browsers, you can use ?Matrix on Pale Moon, or enable the noscript option and the adblock options with luakit, or use something like links2 browser in graphical mode (no js natively, be sure to disable cookies or delete them when leaving sites) or netsurf in no-js mode. You can read and leave comments on ghacks in nearly any browser with or without js, even with links2 browser.

If you need how-to’s on any of the above, I’ve written them in various forums on the web, just search for the browser and my screenname and you’ll probably find them. Or leave a reply here and I’ll try to help you.

You can also tighten it up a notch by using a non-browser feed reader like newsboat for RSS feeds of your favorite reading sites (like ghacks) rather than opening them in a web browser. One of my current favorites (for casual reading) is to ditch the http web altogether and spend time in gemini space with a gemini browser like Lagrange or Amfora.

So to answer your question, they can almost all be made more secure than Chrome in its default state. Or, I assume that Chrome itself can be made much more secure simply by using noscript or ublock in advanced mode with js, external fonts, and large images disabled by default and by disabling 3rd party cookies and deleting all cookies immediately when leaving a site. I haven’t used Chrome for a few years, but I assume that those things work.

Hope that helps! Good luck, and be safe out there.

@Andy Prough

Such a long text only to state that I am supposed to use uBlock Origin and (shady af) NoScript, thank you very much. I totally was not aware of those. /s

The issue? Disabling JavaScript breaks a great many websites and therefore it’s not practical. Unless you have lots of time on your hands and can maintain a whitelist etc.

Anyhow, add-ons have no bearing on the security of the browser base code. I was asking whether you know of a browser that is supposedly more secure than Chromium / Chrome with no further hardening required. Your initial comment sounded like you know of one, but alas no luck with you. Shame, ding dong.

>”I was asking whether you know of a browser that is supposedly more secure than Chromium / Chrome”

What does Chrome have, about 30 zero-day exploits over the last 3 years? At this point, I’d have to say ANY other browser is less frequently exploited.

gohohohogle release 1000 with gazillion smooch fixes! What a cloowngle!!!

Madaidans Insecurities, check it out. Chromium vs. Firefox, the reality of it is described well there. Martin blocks me from posting the link now, don’t know why. Maybe he is afraid of a truthful analysis being “controversial”.

@Iron Heart

“truthful analysis” sure thing buddy

@Anonymous

What are your counter-arguments? If you say something is factually wrong there, tell me what it is.

Agreed brother Iron Heart, to question Google is to question God. Nice to meet another true believer.

@Google Fan

Belief is a matter of religion, buddy. What security experts do is analyze the open source code and draw their conclusions. If you think they are wrong, tell me in how far. Otherwise kindly leave me alone with your BS.

I’ve noticed that hardware acceleration which was broken in stable Chrome versions 102 and 103 is now restored in version 104.0.5112.81 on my Windows 8.1 32 bit system with old NVIDIA Graphics driver 391.35 issued in 2018 (NVIDIA has stopped issuing 32 bit drivers in 2018 and 391.35 is the last available version of driver for 32 bit Windows).

That is good news, thanks for telling us.

