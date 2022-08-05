Rod Stewart, 77, and wife Penny, 51, joined by seven of his kids in rare family reunion – Express

Ads

Rod Stewart was photographed with Penny Lancaster and seven of his eight children for a rare family snap in Italy. The star and his big brood are seldom seen all together, but a large contingent enjoyed a luxurious holiday away together this week, as Penny shared a sweet pic of them all to Instagram.

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

Ads

“Stewart Clan comes together,” Penny told her 158,000 Instagram followers, while tagging the many children present.

Sir Rod looked dapper in a brown and cream checked shirt and a pair of pale blue silk trousers.

Penny looked equally stunning in a long white linen dress, which she paired with sandals.

To the left of the married pair was Penny’s son Alastair, 16, as well as Rod’s other children: Sean, 41, and Kimberly, 42.

To their right was Penny’s younger son Aiden, 11, and Rod’s remaining children: Ruby, 35, Renee, 30, and Liam, 27.

Rod’s eldest daughter Sarah Streeter, 58, was not present.

As Rod and his girlfriend at the time, Susannah Boffey, were both teenagers when Sarah was born, they gave her up for adoption.



The clan pose for a pic while on holiday in Italy.

Seven of the rocker’s children were in attendance.

Penny’s sons are Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11.

She posted a picture with Alastair on their last night in LA.

Rod was previously married to Rachel Hunter and before that, Alana Stewart.



The pair have been married for 15 years.

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source