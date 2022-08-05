Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Fees Need to Drop to be Viable for Purchases – Bloomberg

Ads

Artist and braider Shani Crowe washes away bias and stereotypes tied to Black hair by showing the beauty and power rooted in the coils and textures of African American locks

India to Allow More Sugar Exports to Avoid Contract Defaults

Turkish Foreign Reserves Jump After Russian Money Transfer

DoorDash Soars as Robust Delivery Demand Drives Sales Beat

SoftBank Talent Drain Worsens, Adding Pressure on Son to Deliver

SpaceX Rocket Launches South Korea’s First Mission to the Moon

Rishi Sunak Brags of Work Diverting Public Funds From ‘Deprived Urban Areas’

China to Halt Military, Climate Talks With US Over Pelosi Trip

Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Says ‘Silliness’ in Markets Is Back

Almost Half of Mortgaged Homes in US Now Considered Equity-Rich

Lions Gate Buyers Are Interested in Its Film Studio and Starz

Efforts Fail to Save Historic Alaska Theater From Demolition

The Bank of Eeyore Grumbles the Truth. Who’s Next?

England Brought Football Home. How Much Is That Worth?

What to Do When SoftBank Says ‘Not for Us!’

Crypto Companies Are Spending $2.4 Billion on Sports Sponsorships

IVF Patients Are Trapped in Limbo and Bracing for the Next Post-Roe Fight

AI Art Software Dall-E Moves Past Novelty Stage and Turns Pro

One of Mining’s Top Female Leaders Vows Change After Abuse Shame

DeSantis Suspends Prosecutor Who Won’t Enforce Abortion Ban

‘Free BG’: Brittney Griner’s Plight Spurs Outcry Across Sports, Politics

The US Climate Bill Could Make Now the Best Time to Go Solar

Washington Town Evacuated, Some Homes Burned in Wildfire

The Mission to Rescue Beirut’s Cultural Heritage From Rubble

The Cities Encouraging Healing With ‘Trauma-Informed Placemaking’

Across Europe, Gas-Strapped Cities Prepare to Power Down

Bitcoin Retakes $23,000 as Crypto Rallies Before US Jobs Report

Who, What, When Why and How to Regulate Crypto in the US

Dogecoin fees would need to fall for the cryptocurrency to become more widely used in retail purchases, Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

source