Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Flat at $23,000, Ether Holds $1700 Mark; Full List – News18

By: Swastika Das Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2022, 12:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Minor losses incurred by Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Solana and other major cryptocurrencies pushed the global markets in red early on Saturday.

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Saturday, July 30, declined slightly on the back of the US economy declining for two consecutive quarters in a classic definition of approaching a recession. Even though the fear and greed index performed their best since April on Friday, investors are expected to be on toes, which will in turn impact the market. Minor losses incurred by Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Solana and other major cryptocurrencies pushed the global markets in red early on Saturday. At the time of writing this article, the crypto market cap was scaling $1.10 trillion, down by 1.09 per cent in the past 24 hours.

“The global crypto market has been on a bullish trajectory since the start of the week with slight corrections. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies have risen over the past seven days. Despite the US central bank’s latest interest rate hike, most cryptos retained their gains,” said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

“The crypto market is witnessing a mini-rally with heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum registering their best performance in recent times. It is important to note that bears can dominate the $1.76 billion Bitcoin monthly options expiry on Friday as Bitcoin has not managed to break the $24,000 resistance level,” added Tarusha Mittal, COO and co-founder of UniFarm.

Bitcoin continued with its downward trod for the second consecutive day on Saturday after a two-day rally, but remained largely flat. Bitcoin price today was standing at $23,798.19 at the time of writing this article, down by 0.84 per cent over the past day, as per data by CoinMarketCap. On a weekly basis, Bitcoin gained 4 per cent.

“Bitcoin started the week trading at US$22,000 and touched the US$24,000 level on Thursday for the first time in the month. However, later in the day, it bounced off to its consolidation point at US$23,000. If BTC continues this relief rally, it may soon trade at the US$25,000 level in the coming week,” Patel told News18.com.

Ethereum, too, was slightly down on Saturday but held the $1,700 mark. Ether price today at the time of writing this article was $1,714.98, down by 1.12 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“Ethereum rose by nearly 5 per cent over the past week accumulating power to make a further move. This trend shows how strong buyers are in the market. Overall, the market seems to have turned away from the impacts of bearishness,” noted Patel.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on July 30, 2022, Saturday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $23,798.19 or 0.84 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,714.98 or 1.12 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9998 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $290.71 or 3.26 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.16 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3682 or 2.57 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.5189 or 3.50 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $42.11 or 4.74 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.06915 or 3.90 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

