A Crypto CEO and Founder Just Became One of the World's Richest Billionaires – Entrepreneur

Ads

Signing out of account, Standby…

Changpeng Zhao is the founder of popular crypto exchange platform Binance.

Watch out Musk and Bezos — there’s another new billionaire coming for the throne.

founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, whose company is a crypto exchange platform that runs the largest daily trading volume of crypto coins, has joined the ranks of the world’s top billionaires after his net worth hit an impressive $96 billion, per new reports on Monday.

Per Forbes, Binance reached an impressive $2 trillion in total trading volume in 2020.

Zhao’s latest net worth jump places him just below Oracle founder Larry Ellison (whose net worth is listed at $109 billion) and Steve Ballmer, Los Angeles Clippers owner and former CEO of Microsoft who is listed at $112 billion.

Related: Compliance ‘Is a Journey’ for Binance, But It Doesn’t Have to Be

Bloomberg notes that Zhao’s true net worth could actually be much larger than anticipated as earnings on his crypto investments and holdings are not being taken into account.

Though Zhao founded Binance in China, it is currently banned there due to regulations against crypto mining and trading in the country.

“Crypto is still in its growth stage,” Binance said in a statement to Bloomberg regarding estimates of Zhao’s net worth and the company’s valuation. “It is susceptible to higher levels of volatility. Any number you hear one day will be different from a number you hear the next day.”

Related: Top 5 Staking Tokens Predicted To Dominate 2022

The ever-changing landscape of digital currencies, especially with the newfound fascination and buying/selling of NFTs thrown into the mix, makes hammering down a solid, completely accurate number and estimation of valuation nearly impossible.

“I never view anyone as competition. If I’ve got that mindset, everyone’s the enemy to me, even very different businesses,” Zhao said last July in an interview with The New York Times. “But I have an abundance mentality. I think most things in this world are not limited resources. Money is not. Business opportunities are not. And the crypto industry is not.”

Though Binance does not publicly disclose its earnings or financials, it is estimated that the exchange platform processes around $170 billion in trades a day.

Related: Shiba Inu Price Predictions Are in Focus Thanks to Binance Listing

Kale Was a Garnish Before This Creative Genius Made It Famous. Here’s How She Did It — and What She’s Planning Next.

Telling Your Brand Story Is Crucial. 4 Steps to Ensure That It Resonates.

This Baker Was Told Not to Speak Spanish With Colleagues, So She Started Her Own Cake Company That Values Employees Just as Much as Customers

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Meet the Women Behind Some of McDonald’s Most Iconic (and Essential) Ingredients — and How They’re Setting New Standards

Remote Work Shouldn’t Be Up for Debate

Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.

Emily Rella

Gabrielle Bienasz

Joshua H. Davidson

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The latest news, articles, and resources sent to your inbox.

I understand that the data I am submitting will be used to provide me with the above-described products and/or services and communications in connection therewith.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Copyright © 2022 Entrepreneur Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Entrepreneur® and its related marks are registered trademarks of Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Successfully copied link

source