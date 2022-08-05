Putin and the UFO Sightings – The Wall Street Journal

Ads

Now we know that the UFOs are not secret Russian systems, commented any number of bloggers and analysts, after Russia’s botched invasion of Ukraine failed to produce evidence of advanced capabilities.

We know no such thing. True, the so-called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs, as the U.S. military calls them, likely aren’t Russian. The most credible alleged sightings have been by U.S. military pilots in training missions in airspace reserved for U.S. military training operations. If the objects are real and the product of any government, they’re likely ours.

Holman W. Jenkins Jr. is a member of the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal. He writes the twice-weekly “Business World” column that appears on the paper’s op-ed page on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Mr. Jenkins joined the Journal in May 1992 as a writer for the editorial page in New York. In February 1994, he moved to Hong Kong as editor of The Asian Wall Street Journal’s editorial page. He returned to the domestic Journal in December 1995 as a member of the paper’s editorial board and was based in San Francisco. Mr. Jenkins won a 1997 Gerald Loeb Award for distinguished business and financial coverage.

Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Jenkins received a bachelor’s degree from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. He was a 1991 journalism fellow at the University of Michigan.

