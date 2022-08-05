Apple's M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off today, units shipping soon – AppleInsider

Ads

The hard-to-find M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch with a 1TB SSD is on sale now, with an exclusive $200 discount in addition to $80 off AppleCare. Limited supply is set to ship next week at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama, beating Apple’s May delivery window by over a month.

To take advantage of the exclusive deal, simply shop through this activation link* and enter promo code APINSIDER during checkout. Both the Space Gray and Silver models are $200 off, bringing the cost of the systems down to $3,299, but Space Gray is set to ship the quickest as limited quantities are en route to Adorama’s warehouses.

For $3,299, you’re getting a powerful machine that features Apple’s M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. This high-end retail model also has 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The same APINSIDER coupon code also knocks $80 off AppleCare for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, bringing the cost of the extended protection plan down to $319.

Activating the APINSIDER coupon is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.

To compare prices and find the best MacBook Pro deals on over 150 other configurations, be sure to visit our Mac Price Guide.

