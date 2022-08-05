Best Labor Day Furniture and Home Sales 2022 – Good Housekeeping

Ads

Believe it or not, Labor Day is fast approaching. Another summer has come and (almost!) gone, and regardless of your feelings around the arrival of fall, Labor Day sales are a sure thing to celebrate.

Every Labor Day weekend, and in the weeks leading up to, there are an abundance of end-of-summer deals on mattresses and bedding, furniture and seasonal summer items like outdoor decor. To sum it up succinctly: if you need it for your home, it’ll most likely be on sale later this month. In fact, Rachel Rothman, chief technologist and executive technical director of the Good Housekeeping Institute, considers holiday weekends — like Labor Day — the best time of the year to shop for large home purchases like furniture and appliances.

The good news continues for those of you who have been dreaming of a design refresh all summer long. This year, inflation is top of mind for shoppers, so some major retailers are starting sales earlier than ever. The , , and have already started. Ahead, shop these and more early Labor Day home and furniture sales of 2022. And below, we answer some of our readers’ most frequently asked questions about Labor Day shopping.

Amazon, our go-to shopping destination for any major sale holiday, is off to a strong start with their early Labor Day deals.

Our favorite deal: is 36% off right now, which is close to the lowest price ever of 40% off that we saw during Amazon Prime Day. This is Amazon’s best-selling OLED TV with a resounding 4.8-star average rating from reviewers.

It has been reported that Walmart has excessive inventory right now, which led them to drop prices across the board. We are seeing huge discounts on summer essentials like and , , and . Added bonus: if you’re a fan of The Pioneer Woman, so many are on sale right now, too.

Our favorite deal: The , one of the best portable carpet cleaners according to experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute, is $79 right now. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for the Little Green Machine (even cheaper than Amazon Prime Day).

Bed, Bath & Beyond’s annual Labor Day sales event includes up to , plus thousands more deals on , , and more.

Our favorite deal: Take 45% off the , which brings the price to $60. It is one of our favorite coffee makers for small counter spaces.

Brooklyn Bedding kicked off their summer savings this week with a back-to-school sale. Take 25% off site wide — including off , and even —using the promo code SCHOOL25. Their official Labor Day sale will be announced later this month.

Our favorite deal: The is included in the 25% off sale, discounted to $1,405 for the queen size. This is a great cooling mattress for hot sleepers.

Dyson sales are few and far between, but this summer, they’re offering major discounts on some of their most popular products like and .

Our favorite deal: Take $100 off the . Dyson makes some of the best cordless vacuums on the market, according to the Good Housekeeping Institute.

Helix Sleep’s Labor Day sale follows a buy more, save more model. Plus, at any of these spending levels, get two free Dream Pillows, Helix’s signature down alternative pillow.

Our favorite deal: Take $100 off and get two free Dream Pillows with the purchase of Helix’s popular mattress.

Lowe’s official Labor Day sale has not been announced yet, but the retailer is already offering great end-of-summer deals. Take up to , up to , up to . There are also .

Our favorite deal: Take $900 off the with an ice maker and FlexZone drawer, a flexible storage drawer with four different temperature settings.

If we learned anything from Nordstrom’s latest Anniversary Sale, it’s that the retailer has an incredible selection of home decor from some of our favorite brands. Right now, their home sale section is stocked with , , and discounted up to 50% off.

Our favorite deal: , featuring the brand’s signature bold and graphic floral pattern, is 30% off.

If you’re looking for only the biggest discounts, is where you should shop this Labor Day. The site has a massive clearance inventory with discounts up to 70% off , , and .

Our favorite deal: These Adirondack chairs are a whopping 54% off right now, for a total of $117 each.

During The Home Depot’s early Labor Day sale, you can save up to , , and . More deals will be announced soon.

Our favorite deal: Take 26% off this ultra-large capacity and , for a total savings of $600.

All Modern, Wayfair’s sister destination for mid-century modern furniture, is hosting a huge Labor Day sale of its own. Take up to 55% off , , , and .

Our favorite deal: Take $400 off the , one of All Modern’s bestsellers. Even before the sale, it’s already a great price for a genuine leather sofa, and it has almost 1,400 reviews and average rating of 4.7 stars to back it up.

is a direct-to-consumer furniture brand that makes impressively luxurious furniture that’s reasonably priced and constriction with easy assembly in mind. Plus, all of their pieces are shipped directly to your home for free. Burrow has an on their site, which is where you can find discounted pieces. Right now the outlet is stocked full of , , , and .

Our favorite deal: Take $100 off Burrow’s signature , a neutral modern chair that will fit nicely with various decor styles. There’s also the , which is a modular chaise lounge featuring a large square ottoman. The Lounger is $195 off.

While Wayfair’s Labor Day doorbusters are still under wraps, the one-stop-shop for affordable furniture already has some amazing Labor Day discounts. Take up to , , , and ,

Our favorite deal: Get 45% off this , which brings the total to $989.99. It’s rare to find an outdoor seating group of this size for under $1,000. It comes with all the furniture you’ll need to complete your outdoor setup: one sofa, one love seat, two armchairs, one coffee table, one end table, and weatherproof cushions for each seat. The coffee table and end table also open up to store the cushions.

West Elm has a dedicated fan base thanks to their mid-century modern furniture that stays true to the design roots of the bygone era. They also make great accent pieces if you’re looking to add a trendy touch. During their sale, they are offering , and additional discounts on a large stock of .

Our favorite deal: Get 43%, or $300, off the best-selling Juniper Chair, a classic farmhouse-style wood chair with a spindle back and oversized padded cushions.

“Labor Day is a great time to save on most categories from clothing to home, but this is an especially good time for steep discounts on big ticket items including large appliances and mattresses,” said Jessica Teich, Deputy Editor at the Good Housekeeping Institute. “Labor Day weekend is also the best time to snap up end-of-season savings on summer staples, like patio furniture, grills and other outdoor essentials, when retailers are looking to clear out inventory in time for fall.”

“While the steepest savings will likely happen the week leading up to Labor Day, retailers will start holding end-of-summer sales as early as August 1,” said Teich. “Expect to see the biggest discounts beginning September 1 and through September 5, 2022.”

“Yes! This is a great time to deck out your patio for next year’s season, since these seasonal items are typically more expensive in the spring,” says Teich. “Look out for savings from Wayfair, Lowe’s and beyond.”

“Labor Day tends to be a good time to buy large appliances in particular as stores wrap up the end of summer season and start making room for holiday inventory,” says Nicole Papantoniou, Director of the Kitchen Appliances and Culinary Innovation Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute.

