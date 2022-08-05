Bitcoin Miner Made Millions in Credits by Shutting Rigs During Texas Heat – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Markets live from New York, focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Some of NASA’s greatest missions have been in collaboration with ESA. Now, the European Space Agency is getting even more ambitious. It’s an essential partner in humans returning to the Moon, and going to Mars.

Gold Drops After US Jobs Data Keeps Fed on Hawkish Track

BOE Official Urges Patience, Says Inflation Will Fall to Target

Amazon to Buy Roomba-Maker IRobot for $1.65 Billion

Meta Delays Job Offers for Summer Interns, Making Gen Z Sweat

Software Stocks Are Hot Again as Earnings Shows Resilience

Israeli Military Strikes Gaza Strip as Tensions Soar

Ukraine Condemns Watchdog Claim That Its Army Endangers Civilians

Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Says ‘Silliness’ in Markets Is Back

Almost Half of Mortgaged Homes in US Now Considered Equity-Rich

Coco Gauff Beats Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in Straight Sets

Raiders Give McDaniels Happy Homecoming, Beat Jaguars 27-11

A Crushing Defeat in November Would Help Democrats

A Biden Surprise: Bipartisan Foreign Policy

ESG Is So, So, So Yesterday: Elements by Javier Blas

Crypto Companies Are Spending $2.4 Billion on Sports Sponsorships

IVF Patients Are Trapped in Limbo and Bracing for the Next Post-Roe Fight

AI Art Software Dall-E Moves Past Novelty Stage and Turns Pro

Africa’s World-Beating Progress on Healthy Life Expectancy is Under Threat

Frontline Workers Feel Overlooked by Corporate Diversity Initiatives

One of Mining’s Top Female Leaders Vows Change After Abuse Shame

Biden Bill Compels Barra to Put GM Before Business Roundtable

France’s Going Through Its Most Severe Drought Ever, PM Says

The Mission to Rescue Beirut’s Cultural Heritage From Rubble

The Cities Encouraging Healing With ‘Trauma-Informed Placemaking’

Across Europe, Gas-Strapped Cities Prepare to Power Down

Bitcoin Lingers Near $23,000 as Job Gains Weigh on Risk Assets

Who, What, When Why and How to Regulate Crypto in the US

Riot Blockchain Inc. earned about $9.5 million in credits last month from shutting down its Bitcoin mining rigs at a Texas facility while the region weathered a historic heat wave.

The amount will be credited against the company’s power usage. The value of the credit is equal to around 439 Bitcoin. Riot also mined 318 coins during the month, according to the company’s monthly production and operations update.

