HBO Max Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving June 13-19 – ComingSoon.net

Summer is almost upon us and HBO Max has some quality content to celebrate the arrival of the beautiful season.

An example is the sophomore season of the popular Spanish police TV series La Unidad, which debuts on June 15. The story follows an anti-terrorist police unit dealing with a jihadist cell that is looking to hit Spain. On June 16, HBO Max will release Father of the Bride, the latest adaptation of Edward Streeter’s novel by the same name. Andy García (The Untouchables, Internal Affairs) leads an ensemble that includes Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, and Chloe Fineman. Friday, June 17, stakes will be higher than ever in Jaume Collet-Serra’s thriller Non-Stop. The plot follows Bill Marks (Liam Neeson) as he attempts to save a highjacked plane together with Jen Summers (Julianne Moore). Things might be different than they appear at first sight. The movie debuted in 2014 and it was a moderate box-office success.

For the little ones, Tom and Jerry are back with a brand new set of adventures in Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up! This time, the iconic animated duo will travel to the Wild West where they will lock horns with a bunch of villains to save a ranch from a greedy land-grabber. The animated movie hits the streaming service on June 19.

Take a look at the complete list of what to watch on HBO Max from June 13-19 here below.

La Unidad, Season 2

Father of the Bride, 2022

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

