Terra Price Prediction – NameCoinNews

Ads

With the current market rank of #212 and a market cap of $1,286,397,315, Terra (LUNA) was on most people’s radar for a while. But LUNA’s price is continuing to fall this year. The recent crash of almost 100% has made things worse for Terra. Most experts argue whether this is a pullback or the start of the end for Terra. At the same time, it is quite unlikely that the crypto may continue to fall for the entire year. But will LUNA price recover back to its ATH or even close to it remains a question.

The Terra (LUNA) project has been popular since its beginning, especially since the year 2021. The native utility token of the project LUNA has also performed very well in the market. The past year observed a bullish trend, but the LUNA coin is highly underperforming now.

Today, we look at the price analysis of the Terra token, its history, the inner workings of the blockchain project, and LUNA price predictions. So, let’s dive in!

Trade Terra Now

Terraform Labs started the official project in 2018 and its co-founders, Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. The aim was to achieve a higher adoption rate of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The mainnet network was launched in April 2019, and it now offers stablecoins.

These stablecoins are pegged to USD, Won, and other currencies. The project was focused on providing stability in the LUNA price and use cases. Since the cryptos are highly volatile, it made sense for the project to offer stability to drive market adoption.

The blockchain network, i.e., Terra, acts as a decentralized digital platform and offers DeFi capabilities to the users. Customers are free to spend, save, generate interest, or stake on the platform for creating a better Terra ecosystem that can provide DeFi capabilities to the general public and enthusiastic crypto community.

Terraform Labs provides a variety of stablecoin alternatives. One such native token of Terraform Labs is LUNA. These are instantaneously settled by implementing a price stability algorithm that adapts to the elastic monetary policy. This mechanism helps Terra offer lower fees, increased stability in value, and smooth cross-border exchanges. This algorithm is one differentiating feature, and its working is the reason for the increase in popularity of the LUNA token.

Terra (LUNA) is unique because it uses fiat pegged stablecoins in the project. Using such coins offers benefits to the community and removes the unexpected nature of price fluctuations, and the algorithm automatically adjusts stablecoin supply depending on the market demand.

And this is achieved by providing incentives to LUNA token holders to swap the stablecoins at a higher exchange rate to achieve either the expansion or contraction of the stablecoin supply to be in rhythm with the demand.

There are several projects built on the Terra ecosystem. One of these is the Anchor Protocol. This was one of the earlier versions of DeFi protocols implementing borrowing and lending on the blockchain and used money markets and staking yields.

Trade Terra Now

Another important project is the Nexus protocol, which was meant to maximize the yield in the ecosystem. It did so by optimizing the LTV ratio, which automated the process and reduced liquidation risk.

Terra (LUNA) solves several issues related to scalability and decentralization. Though most crypto projects are decentralized, efficiently doing a decentralized project is complex, and Terra achieves this perfectly. LUNA also supports multiple wallets, and the easy-to-use user interface makes it handy for users to understand. It has a desktop application and app that can be used to monitor the tokens.

But there are some disadvantages to LUNA. Although it charges low fees initially, you might be subjected to other types of fees when cashing out. It is also difficult for LUNA to be adopted as several competitors are trying to gain an advantage. Other than that, LUNA is pretty much a good network and the scope for improvement at the moment is not much. This makes it quite a good project.

The latest posts show that Terra took over Binance Smart Chain in DeFi, and it rose to the top along with the second-largest blockchain with a valuation of more than 21 billion USD. For the first half of this year, the project plans to introduce NFT staking and launch apps for mobiles.

It also plans to develop Loop Chrome Extension, which will likely be introduced in the second quarter of this year as it works with cross-chain launchpads to introduce more projects into the ecosystem.

In spite of all this good news and prices creating new ATH, LUNA has experienced a massive crash in its value. It seemed like Terra (LUNA) caught an evil eye and faced this unfortunate fall. Below are the speculated reasons why this might have happened and what the future hold for Terra (LUNA).

Most of the coins were down during the entire crypto market crash, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. But the biggest hit was taken by Terra, which crashed almost 100%. All the investors and traders have only two questions in their minds. And those questions are, “What is the reason behind this crash, and will Terra recover from this crash?”

So, here is a compilation of all the speculations and reasons that could have led to this unfortunate Terra price crash:

All said and done; as an investor, trader, or a crypto enthusiast, you must remember that none of the above is certain and only an attempt to analyze the different perspectives to answer the “WHY” of the recent crash.

This fall in the prices of LUNA has scared away most of the traders and investors. All of this has led to questioning the stability of not just TerraUSD & LUNA but of all the crypto assets. The LUNA crash gives us a recall of the global financial crisis of 2008. Because around $830 billion of the total market value of crypto assets has been wiped out.

To add to the losses, it is not just TerraUSD and LUNA who has become the victim of this crash. More than 100 other projects under the umbrella of the Terra ecosystem, such as DeFi, NFTs, and web3 applications, are also facing the burnt. Experts and regulators have taken this opportunity to highlight the fact that crypto-assets are extremely risky, and nothing can guarantee profits for your investment.

The LUNA founder is working hard to crack the nut and find a way to Terra’s recovery. Kwon even tweeted that he found a recovery plan for LUNA’s price crash. Another good news doing rounds in the market is that The Luna Foundation Guard aims to fund around $1 billion to revive the UST stablecoin, which in turn will help LUNA’s recovery as well.

At the same time, the revival plan of Do Kwon involves forking the Terra blockchain. Meaning to say that Do Kwon will work on developing a new blockchain, the base for which will remain the current blockchain of Terra. The new blockchain will be created apace with 1 billion LUNA tokens which will then be distributed among the fund development of new terra apps and existing UST and LUNA holders.

But before this plan can come into action, the idea has to be put to the vote among the LUNA owners. The voting was scheduled for May 19, 2022, and it will continue till May 25, 2022. Till today the results of the voting process are as follows:

If the majority of votes will be ‘Yes,’ then a new Terra network will be developed without an algorithmic stablecoin. The old blockchain will be called Terra Classic, and its token will be renamed Luna Classic – LUNC. Whereas the new blockchain will be called Terra, and its token will be known as LUNA.

Apart from this, another proposal was also doing the rounds amongst the Terra investors. The proposal was to (re)enable IBC. The proposal was passed with 95.14% in favor of it. However, the developers were not able to execute due to some technical analysis. The purpose of the proposal was to enable the IBC transfers which were already enabled. At the time of UST depeg, IBC channels were closed, but they were not disabled in order to prevent the transient loss of both LUNA and UST.

All eyes are on the voting stats, and it would be a great scene to watch if LUNA revives to its ATH levels.

The current price of LUNA is $0.0001968, with a market capitalization of over $1,286,397,315. The Terra prices have crashed significantly; the LUNA coin created a new all-time high on Apr 05, 2022. The volatility was also high, and the fully diluted market cap as of this moment is $1,385,452,693. The Terra had continued to perform very well since it was first released, with an all-time low of $0.1201 and a recent all-time high of $119.18.

The ROI of Terra stands at -99.99%, which makes it a really poor investment as of now. The eye-opening fact is that the LUNA ROI was at 1843.34% just a few days back. The sudden price fall has led to these huge losses breaking the hearts and pockets of all the investors.



The chart shows that the coin had recently made higher highs, leading to the new all-time high mentioned above. Like in most cases, when the price rises unexpectedly for any crypto, some traders book their profits by selling the crypto or trading with some other crypto. The same has happened with Terra (LUNA), which led to a price fall. The coin broke the trading channel from below on May 09, 2022. After a few weeks of trading after the All-time high, the coin had fallen to the $31 level.

But the recent crash is not a result of profit booking. There are a lot of speculations regarding this crash, and it is quite difficult to pinpoint the exact reason. If we compare the current price with its ATH, the value has dropped by a massive 100%. Only a new update or modification on the network can save the coin from falling further and recovering to its previous values.

The recent value changes and the downtrend have shocked investors who had LUNA coins in their portfolios. The only hope is that the coin may start an uptrend after any major update or modification on the platform. That said, the previous price predictions were reiterated to match the current state of the market and the LUNA coin. The long-term return of Terra is really difficult to predict in the current volatile state. However, we have the following LUNA price predictions for the coming years.

Trade Terra Now

The LUNA price today stands around the $0.0001395 price level. The LUNA technical analysis uses Bollinger Bands to observe the volatility, and the MACD indicator is used to assess if a bright future ahead is waiting for the native token. The Terra price forecasts suggest holding LUNA as it is expected that the price may recover soon. Still, just like other virtual currencies in the cryptocurrency market, you should use a proper analysis to assess the state of the Terra blockchain and the chart.



In December 2021, the LUNA value moved in a volatile manner, and the volatility was quite high, as shown by Bollinger Bands. Compared to the past year, the Bollinger Bands have broadened, and volatility has also increased. Both the bands have experienced a steep rise after the major price reduction. The volume has significantly increased compared to yesterday. However, the price saw a huge fall of 48.52% compared to yesterday. The MACD line is currently trading much below the Signal Line, which indicates a highly bearish momentum.



The chart above shows that there was a slight increase in accumulation from the month of July 2021 to September 2021. During this time, the 50-day moving average also crossed above the 200-day moving average. Since August 2021, the LUNA price has stayed near the 50-day moving average without much deviation. The prices broke the 50-day moving average in January this year, and since then, the LUNA price has fallen for some time. Currently, the price is extremely below 20, 50, and 200 EMA, which indicates that the coin does not have any strength to continue the uptrend.

Trade Terra Now



If we look at retracement levels from the last December till now, we see the price level, which must be crossed and have an expected pullback chance. The LUNA price saw a moderate correction in price levels after it crossed the $100 mark in December. However, recently, the coin could not sustain the $100 mark, and the price moved towards the $30 level. The RSI also syncs in perfectly with the price movements, and it correctly predicted overbought and oversold conditions.

The immediate resistance level is around $0.000193, and a further price rise can take the coin to the $0.000205 level. The significant resistance is seen at $0.000213. However, most technical indicators are giving a negative outlook, and the coin may face some challenges in reaching the crucial support.

Before we begin, let it be known that past performance does not indicate future results. The forecast system uses historical data and algorithms to determine relative values for future prices. Also, the crypto space is a complicated maze and risky for investment in nature.

Investors and traders alike should do their due diligence and act accordingly. Using money management and proper risk management is always advised instead of only relying on any Terra price predictions. Do your own research, and don’t use the price prognosis & predictions as a blind guide to trading. With that out of the way, let’s look at long-term Terra (LUNA) price prediction.

Trade Terra Now

LUNA’s price has difficulty maintaining an uptrend, and that was clear as the price trend is going down. Although the initial downtrend was temporary, the prices have now crashed without any sign of recovery. A minimum price of $0.0000925 is expected for the year. The market may side trend, and then in the third quarter, Terra may cross the $0.0001 mark and will reach a maximum price of $0.000314 according to our forecast. The average market price for LUNA this year will be $0.000203.

Terra may likely improve its product and network, which will cause the price to reach a value of $0.000250 in the second quarter as per our forecast. The average price of LUNA may be $0.0002635. Because of the inactivity and the uncertainty, a big sell-off may force LUNA to create a minimum price of $0.000212 in the third quarter.

Anticipation might continue in the first quarter as the price may try to recover in the first quarter. An uptrend is likely to cause the crypto market to rally up, and this will be just temporary as the crypto market begins to fall in the first quarter creating a minimum price of $0.000300. Based on our forecast, the average price of LUNA is expected to be $0.00032 for the year 2024, with a maximum price of $0.000345.

According to our forecast, this year may be the best for Terra, and the coin is expected to remain in an uptrend for the entire year as the price continues to maintain steady growth. With this, the minimum price of $0.000330 will likely be hit within the first quarter. The maximum price of $0.0000390 may be reached in the month of November 2025, and the average price for LUNA may be $0.000036.

The sentiment may cause the price to struggle for the first quarter of 2026. The price is expected to reach its lowest at $0.000340 in the second quarter as per the forecast. The average price may likely remain around $0.00037 as the market sentiment recovers. The cryptocurrency market may realize that the fall in price was an overreaction and begin to create a maximum price of $0.000400 in 2026.

This year, Terra will experience high volatility based on the forecast. The price is expected to drop and recover unexpectedly with a maximum and minimum price of $0.000450 and $0.000380. The average price may hover around $0.000415, but for the most part, this year, the LUNA price will remain in a highly volatile sideways market.

Investors may begin dumping their holdings for the first quarter. Institutional investors may likely come in and buy the tokens causing the value of Terra to reach a maximum of $0.000540. This will probably happen after the token reaches a minimum value of $0.000440. As per the Terra forecast, the average price is $0.00049 for this year.

This will be the year LUNA tries to touch the $0.0006 price level for the first time. According to the Terra (LUNA) forecast, the maximum price of $0.000630 may be hit in the second quarter. With this rise, a sell-off is expected, likely creating a minimum price of $0.000550 for the Terra coin. The average price will remain around $0.00059 throughout this year.

The minimum LUNA coin price prediction is anticipated to be around the $0.000640 price level with a maximum price of $0.000750 for this year. The average price may reach $0.000695 as the price starts to fluctuate in the second quarter. The price will have grown as compared to the crash of 2022, resulting in some relief for investors.

As per our data analysis, Terra may be a good investment for the average investor if the network is able to bring some stability. If the prices rise above their resistance level, a bright future lies ahead for the token. The current circulating supply stands at 6,532.95B LUNA tokens, but you should not let this impact your investment decisions. Opinions expressed here are not financial decisions for Terra cryptocurrency or any of the most active cryptocurrencies.

Trade Terra Now

Terra was a very profitable investment for some time, but the recent price crash has turned the tables. As per the LUNA price prediction, the same will be continued for some time unless there is a major update in the Terra network. Some months ago, rags became riches with LUNA in their portfolio. But now the riches have become rags again after a downfall of 100% in its price.

To buy Terra (LUNA) tokens, you can either use fiat currency and purchase them directly for trading and store it in your wallet or become a validator node on the network and collect rewards.

The easiest way to get a hold of LUNA tokens is to go to Huobi, Bitfinex, or Upbit. At this moment, these are the best cryptocurrency exchanges for trading LUNA. Other active cryptocurrency exchanges also exist, but we recommend the above because of the liquidity. It is also possible to purchase the native token LUNA coin from fiat currencies.

The average future price of Terra in the year 2025 will be $0.000036. The price stability around this level will necessarily reflect in the charts as the Terra (LUNA) price predictions continue to recover in the upcoming years.



{

“@context”: “https://schema.org”,

“@type”: “FAQPage”,

“mainEntity”: [{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “Is Terra (LUNA) a good investment?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “Terra was a very profitable investment for some time, but the recent price crash has turned the tables. As per the LUNA price prediction, the same will be continued for some time unless there is a major update in the Terra network. Some months ago, rags became riches with LUNA in their portfolio. But now the riches have become rags again after a downfall of 100% in its price.”

}

},{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “How to buy LUNA?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “To buy Terra (LUNA) tokens, you can either use fiat currency and purchase them directly for trading and store it in your wallet or become a validator node on the network and collect rewards.”

}

},{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “Where to buy LUNA?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “The easiest way to get a hold of LUNA tokens is to go to Huobi, Bitfinex, or Upbit. At this moment, these are the best cryptocurrency exchanges for trading LUNA. Other active cryptocurrency exchanges also exist, but we recommend the above because of the liquidity. It is also possible to purchase the native token LUNA coin from fiat currencies.”

}

},{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “What will Terra be worth in 2025?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “The average future price of Terra in the year 2025 will be $0.000036. The price stability around this level will necessarily reflect in the charts as the Terra (LUNA) price predictions continue to recover in the upcoming years.”

}

}]

}



Ronald Cribbs is a reporter who has studied in Journalism and previously worked as a freelance reporter in well-known publications and financial news websites. He is regularly going for the interview with leading industry players of crypto space. He has been following cryptocurrencies since 2012.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment

Name *

Email *

Website

NameCoinNews, being a News Publication Media that provides fresh and authentic updates of the crypto world, contributes to quite an extent by enlightening layman regarding the same. NameCoinNews operates efficiently in order to bring out high-quality, unbiased and well-analyzed content to readers. With this, it offers the latest news, price analysis and interviews to the crypto believers.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Email: [email protected]

© 2022 NameCoinNews. All Rights Reserved.

© 2022 NameCoinNews. All Rights Reserved.

source