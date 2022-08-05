All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Gamesradar

Ads

By Joel Franey published 13 July 22

Playing and claiming free games on Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself – a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff – while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren’t even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here’s the full list of what’s available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.



There are numerous games being given away for free as part of the Amazon Prime day celebrations from July 12th-13th, listed below:

On top of which, players can download the following indie games right now, which will be available until the end of Prime Day on the 13th.

And the following games should be available throughout July for all Prime Members:

Finally, Prime unlocks these extras, among others for existing games in July:



Amazon Prime games require the special Amazon Games app , which you can download to your PC at the link provided. Once you sign into that with your Amazon account (the only you claimed all those games on), they’ll automatically be added to your account and be present on the app for you to download and play. There’s no need to mess around with codes and keys, the games are simply tied to your Prime membership in perpetuity.

Also, we should say that at time of writing you can only play these games on a compatible PC, and there’s no way to take your free games to an Xbox or Playstation. If you want more information on how to get these games, check out our page on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition free on Amazon Prime deal and how to claim it.

