Tesla battery supplier LG Energy, South Korean peers take hit from material costs – Nikkei Asia

Ads

Investments in higher capacity also weigh on sector's earnings

SEOUL — Higher material prices have taken some of the spark out of earnings at South Korea’s top makers of electric vehicle batteries.

Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution, the second-largest battery supplier in the world, saw operating profit plunge 73% on the year to 196 billion won ($149 million) during the three months ended June. Quarterly revenue dipped 1% to 5.07 trillion won.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

source