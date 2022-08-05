5 Horror Movies Featuring Aliens to Stream Ahead of 'Nope' – Bloody Disgusting

Ads

Jordan Peele’s latest, NOPE, is out in theaters this Friday, meaning we have only days to ponder extraterrestrial theories and the title’s meaning. The trailers have done an excellent job keeping plot details under wraps, but they heavily embrace UFO and alien imagery.

So, this week’s streaming picks are dedicated to alien features of all variety and social themes. Here’s what to watch this week, from unsettling true accounts to epic roaming kaiju-sized extraterrestrials.

For more Stay Home, Watch Horror picks, click here.

Fire in the Sky – EPIX, Paramount+, Prime Video



This film mostly plays out as a sci-fi drama about friends coping with their friend’s sudden disappearance caused by an unidentified flying object. The friends are ridiculed and suspected of murder until their missing pal reappears days later, in the nude and traumatized. When the truth finally gets revealed, it’s genuinely disturbing. While much of the runtime is light on alien action, Fire in the Sky viscerally makes up for that in the cryptid climax. If you’ve already seen it, then you know the truth behind the disappearance delivers nightmare fuel that sticks with you.

Starship Troopers – HBO Max, Netflix



Set in the future, humanity’s quest to colonize new planets led them to the discovery of a hostile insect-like alien species. The Bugs don’t take kindly to the invasion, and a war erupts. In other words, the bugs aren’t exactly the bad guy here. That doesn’t make them any less deadly and, in some cases- like the intelligent brain-sucking Brain Bug- very unnerving. It may not entirely classify as horror, but this big-budget spectacle emphasizes the human characters and their roles in the war; director Paul Verhoeven never skimps on showing just how gruesome war can be. Especially a battle with monstrous-sized bugs of all varieties.

Save the Green Planet! – Kanopy



Byeong-gu believes Earth is on the verge of an alien invasion and that he’s the only one who can save it. With his loyal girlfriend’s help, he kidnaps and brutally tortures corporate execs and politicians he believes to be aliens in disguise. A complete genre mashup, from sci-fi to comedy to horror with paranoia and extreme violence, Save the Green Planet has many shocking moments and unexpected twists. It’s a genre-bender that features one unreliable narrator. Or is he?

Monsters – HBO Max, Tubi



Written and directed by Gareth Edwards, this giant creature feature is likely responsible for Edwards landing the gig directing the 2014 American reboot, Godzilla. His feature debut is set six years after extraterrestrials crash-landed in Central America and began to spread. The U.S. and Mexican military struggle to keep the giant creatures contained in a quarantined area, creating a danger zone in which a cynical journalist must navigate as he escorts a shaken tourist to the safety of the U.S. border. Gareth transcends the shackles of budgetary constraints with great visual effects and a story focused on the human condition. It’s innovative and ambitious.

Attack the Block – Starz



A teen gang in South London must team up with the other residents on their block, including the woman they mugged, to protect their neighborhood from a terrifying alien invasion. A compelling and charming genre mashup blends sci-fi and comedy with creature feature horror, Joe Cornish’s debut offers tension, laughs, and engaging social commentary. Most of all, it delivers a cast of endearing characters led by John Boyega as Moses and fantastic creature work by Mike Elizalde and Spectral Motion. It’s infectious.

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster is plausible, according to scientists who discovered fossils of an extinct, long-necked reptile in what used to be a freshwater river system in modern day Morocco. The news got me thinking about how, despite being the most well-known cryptid next to Bigfoot, Nessie is rarely depicted in horror cinema.

Once upon a time we came close to getting a really exciting Nessie movie, though.

Back in 1976, two of the most renowned international genre studios — Toho, the Japanese kaiju kings behind the Godzilla franchise, and Hammer, the British film company known for its Gothic monster movies in vivid color — began developing a co-production titled Nessie. Partially inspired by the success of Jaws, various scripts were drafted and a promotional poster was created, but the project never came to fruition.

The ambitious film would have opened with a truck containing a dangerous chemical crashing near Loch Ness, awakening the ancient, dormant monster from its murky depths. Thus begins a globe-trotting rampage from Scotland to the Canary Islands and Hong Kong harbor, tangling with tuna boats, a nuclear submarine, and an oil rig along the way.

Having struggled to secure financing and international distribution on several prior projects, Nessie seems to have been Hammer’s attempt to eschew Gothic horror’s dwindling popularity in favor of a larger spectacle with wider appeal. It began with a treatment by Clarke Reynolds, who previously penned 1967’s The Viking Queen for Hammer and was best known for 1968’s Shalako starring Sean Connery.



Knowing special effects would be vital to the project’s success, Hammer entered an agreement with Toho-Towa to contribute a portion of the budget to be dedicated to special effects in exchange for Far East distribution rights. Godzilla franchise veteran Teruyoshi Nakano would serve as special effects director on the production.

Upon learning that British media personality David Frost (of Frost/Nixon fame) was developing his own Loch Ness monster movie titled Carnivore, Hammer reached out and Frost suggested they join forces. He came on board as a producer, joining Hammer studio head Michael Carreras, Hammer board member Euan Lloyd, and Toho producer Tomoyuki Tanaka.

With Toho eager to see a screenplay — then only in the treatment phase — Hammer regular Christopher Wicking (To the Devil a Daughter, Scream and Scream Again) was tasked with delivering one on a fast turnaround. Actor-turned-filmmaker Bryan Forbes (The Stepford Wives) — who had appeared in two Hammer efforts: 1957’s Quatermass 2 and 1959’s Yesterday’s Enemy — later developed the script and was attached to direct. He eventually dropped out and was replaced by Michael Anderson, hot off the success of Logan’s Run.

Nessie was formally announced at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1976. Initially conceived with a $3 million budget, it was advertised as a $7 million production, matching the estimated budget of Jaws. The increased cost necessitated additional investors to come on board, with Hammer weaving a tangled web of negotiations with Columbia Pictures in the U.S. as well as producers in Germany and South Africa.

Having failed to secure the full budget and with concerns mounting over nearly every other aspect — script, direction, special effects, scheduling, rights — Nessie was dead in the water by early 1979. Hammer went into liquidation not long after. Construction on the Nessie prop was already well under way; it’s rumored that Nakano later utilized it as a dragon in 1987’s Princess from the Moon.

The list of unmade movies is so vast that there are numerous documentaries, podcasts, books, and articles (including Bloody Disgusting’s own Phantom Limbs) dedicated to the subject, but Nessie remains largely elusive. The “what if?” of two genre powerhouses working together to bring the legendary creature to the screen is undeniably fascinating, but the key players involved never spoke about it publicly and, since Nakano’s death this past June, have all passed away. Perhaps the recently renewed interest in the cryptid will allow Nessie to swim onto the big screen in their honor.



