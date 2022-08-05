Samsung logs double-digit revenue growth in Q2 – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K – Top Stories

Ads

Seoul, July 28: Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s tech giant, saw a double-digit growth in its second-quarter earnings, the company said Thursday.

Consolidated revenue advanced 21.3 percent from a year earlier to 77.2 trillion won (59.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the April-June quarter.

It marked the second-highest revenue in the company’s history, slightly lower than a record revenue of 77.78 trillion won (59.7 billion dollars) tallied in the first quarter of this year.

Operating profit grew 12.2 percent over the year to 14.09 trillion won (10.8 billion dollars) in the second quarter. It was the third-highest profit for the second quarter.

(UNI)

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

As a subscriber, you will have full access to all of our Newsletters and News Bulletins.

Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.

source