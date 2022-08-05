GreenLight Biosciences celebrates manufacturing milestone for Covid-19 booster candidate – Endpoints News

Ads

It was late last year when the biotech Green­Light Bio­sciences inked a deal with CD­MO gi­ant Sam­sung Bi­o­log­ics to man­u­fac­ture its mR­NA Covid-19 vac­cine. Now, as Sam­sung pumps more mon­ey in­to its biotech and CD­MO op­er­a­tions, the South Ko­re­an com­pa­ny has com­plet­ed the first com­mer­cial-scale en­gi­neer­ing run for Green­Light’s Covid-19 vac­cine boost­er can­di­date.

Ac­cord­ing to Sam­sung Bi­o­log­ics, Green­Light’s syn­the­sis re­ac­tion had a titer of 12g/L at a com­mer­cial scale and pro­duced 650g of mR­NA. On the back of this test, Green­Light’s Covid boost­er is ex­pect­ed to have da­ta lat­er this year, with man­u­fac­tur­ing at a com­mer­cial scale start­ing soon af­ter.

In an in­ter­view with End­points News, Green­Light CEO An­drey Zarur said the com­pa­ny can it­er­ate its mR­NA plat­form to pro­duce hun­dreds of mR­NA species. That’s been ben­e­fi­cial in its orig­i­nal agri­cul­tur­al busi­ness and is now be­ing ap­plied to its vac­cine can­di­date. Zarur said the plat­form al­lows the com­pa­ny to ad­just and up­date the vac­cine in­stead of stick­ing with a cer­tain spike pro­tein.

“The beau­ty of our plat­form is that once we have that we have en­sured that what­ev­er the lead­ing can­di­date is that we liked at that mi­cro­scop­ic scale is ful­ly scal­able to pro­duce hun­dreds of mil­lions of dos­es very rapid­ly,” he aid. “So, the val­ue of the man­u­fac­tur­ing plat­form it­self gets am­pli­fied, if you will, by the fact that we have this up­stream dis­cov­ery en­gine.”

As for the first en­gi­neer­ing run, Zarur said it went ex­act­ly as planned, adding that the com­pa­ny now has a high-pro­duc­tiv­i­ty process that can run at a mi­cro­gram scale, a gram scale, a 10-gram scale, and now a mul­ti-100-gram scale.

The over­all tech­nol­o­gy trans­fer and scale-up from the lab to Sam­sung’s com­mer­cial fa­cil­i­ty were com­plet­ed in sev­en months, but ac­cord­ing to Zarur, Green­Light’s man­age­ment team has worked with Sam­sung for years — and that last­ing col­lab­o­ra­tion was key in get­ting the process up and run­ning.

“We are in con­ver­sa­tions with sev­er­al oth­er com­pa­nies in terms of oth­ers us­ing our plat­form to man­u­fac­ture their prod­uct. In terms of our part­ner for large scale clin­i­cal and com­mer­cial, right now we’re on­ly talk­ing to Sam­sung,” he said.

Green­Light al­so struck up oth­er part­ner­ships to cre­ate mR­NA vac­cines for oth­er dis­eases. In March, the Serum In­sti­tute of In­dia inked a deal with the biotech to joint­ly de­sign three mR­NA prod­ucts, in­clud­ing a shin­gles vac­cine, for de­vel­op­ment and even­tu­al man­u­fac­tur­ing and com­mer­cial­iza­tion.

While the de­vel­op­ment of the boost­er con­tin­ues, Zarur hopes to have a clin­i­cal study done by the end of the year and have da­ta by ear­ly next year. Zarur al­so plans to work with reg­u­la­to­ry bod­ies in Africa to start a clin­i­cal study on the con­ti­nent as vac­ci­na­tion rates re­main low.

“We are cur­rent­ly ne­go­ti­at­ing with a num­ber of reg­u­la­to­ry au­thor­i­ties in Africa to ini­ti­ate those clin­i­cal stud­ies in Africa. We have re­leased a GMP batch and so we’re re­al­ly just go­ing through the de­tails of the pro­to­col,” he said.

As far as the fu­ture with Sam­sung, Zarur said they have dis­cussed us­ing the plat­form in dif­fer­ent ca­pac­i­ties, main­ly to pro­vide ac­cess to oth­ers who are de­sign­ing nov­el mR­NA ap­proach­es as well as pro­vide greater scal­a­bil­i­ty.

Rising monkeypox cases have put the US on high alert as it announces a national health emergency, which grants the government more power in its response.

The news comes as Bavarian Nordic continues to fill orders for its Jynneos vaccine and other companies – including Moderna – consider jumping into the vaccine race. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that the US has allowed around 20 million doses of smallpox vaccine in its stockpile to expire.

Forget buyer’s remorse, Pfizer is likely feeling pretty good about its $11.6 billion Biohaven takeover deal following reports of a 57% sales boost for migraine med Nurtec.

Biohaven reported in Q2 results on Friday that it’s cleared the necessary antitrust hurdles to move forward with the sale of its calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) assets to Pfizer. However, because the company is “focused on workstreams related to the closing” of the deal, it did not host a call with analysts and investors.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has vowed to leave no stone unturned in the search for new biotech deals, and the BD team is not letting him down.

The Wall Street Journal reported today that Pfizer is in the final stages of acquiring Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 billion. According to the Journal report, though, Pfizer is not the only buyer at the deal table and while the pharma giant may be close to clinching it, there are no guarantees it will continue.

Amgen CEO Bob Bradway is bellying up to the M&A table today, scooping up the newly anointed commercial biotech ChemoCentryx $CCXI and its recently approved rare disease drug for $3.7 billion out of the cash stockpile. The deal comes in at $52 a share — a hefty increase over the $24.11 close yesterday.

Bradway and the Amgen team get a drug called Tavneos (avacopan) in the deal, a complement factor C5a inhibitor OK’d to treat anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-vasculitis, an autoimmune disease which can be lethal.

Want a prescription drug with that soda? While not directly possible, ads for pharma brands now running on beverage and snack cooler screens at pharmacy retailers may at least inspire customers to think about it.

OptimizeRx is hooking up with Cooler Screens media company to bring prescription drug advertising to refrigerator front doors at pharmacies including Walgreens, CVS and Kroger.

The “point of dispense” ads show a full-door image on the cooler doors when a shopper is 12 feet away, but shrinks down to a smaller banner-sized ad so that the refrigerator contents can be seen when a person gets closer. The doors — which have to be specially installed by Cooler Screens — can detect when a person is nearby, how long a person “dwells” in front of the ad and if they do or don’t open the door.

Senate Democrats may have all the votes they need to pass major drug pricing reform, after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reportedly pledged her support on Thursday — but will they fit it in before recess?

Sinema said she has agreed to “move forward” with the reconciliation bill with some stipulations, including the removal of a carried tax provision, according to recent reports. The bill is still expected to reduce the deficit by $300 billion, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that he now anticipates “support from the entire Senate Democratic conference,” the Washington Post reported.

Add seniors’ advocate AARP to the list of groups pushing hard for proposed drug pricing legislation. The group’s most recent targeted TV ad campaign ends on Friday after airing on Washington, DC-area screens to push congressional representatives to act.

Its specific focus? “Put money back in the pockets of seniors” through the part of the bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied prosecutors’ attempt to lengthen the sentences of two former GSK scientists who pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets.

Yu Xue and Tao Li pleaded guilty back in 2018 to conspiracy to steal trade secrets, after they, along with others, formed a pharmaceutical company in China called Renopharma using hundreds of stolen documents from GSK, according to court documents. Xue, a former top chemist at GSK’s Upper Merion, PA, facility, was accused of stealing more than 200 documents, some of which contained trade secrets about pharmaceutical products under development, research data, and development and manufacturing processes.

