Earth escapes massive Sun blast, but NASA says more solar flares coming – HT Tech

A major blast of energy from the Sun barely missed hitting Earth, but NASA predicts that more solar flares are coming. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has released an image of a moderate solar flare from the Sun on April 21. The solar flare which was categorised as M9.7 class has erupted from two moderately complex sunspot groups currently present in the northeast quadrant of the Sun. But the good news is that it missed hitting Earth! Well, this won’t last long! Because the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI), which is under the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, warned about the upcoming solar flares.

“Yesterday’s (April 21) M9.7 class flare launched an associated CME on 21 April which was observed by SOHO LASCO C2. The CME was relatively narrow and not a halo CME. We estimate the probability of Earth impact to be low,” (CESSI) said in a Tweet. It had also mentioned then that the CME will miss Earth with at best a chance of a flank impact.

Reports mention that the solar flare from the Earth-facing sunspot resulted in a shortwave radio blackout over southeast Asia and Australia.

We have been flooded with the headlines of solar flares in the last few months. Well, the reason behind these constant solar flares is the volatility of the Sun. This is due to the Sun beginning its ‘Solar Cycle 25’, which is expected to peak in 2025, the experts from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explained. After the Solar minimum occurred in December 2019, it marked the start of a new solar cycle. Know that a new solar cycle changes every 11 years.

And during this transition of the solar cycle, the Sun transforms its nature continuously which results in the solar storms that we are witnessing these days frequently.

