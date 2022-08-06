Day 2, Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on Google Pixel 6 smartphones – CBS News

Ads

By Joal Ryan, Kaylyn McKenna

There’s still time to score deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on the top-rated Google Pixel 6 smartphone. Below, you’ll find the best deals we found on Amazon right now on the Google Pixel 6, as well as the hot-selling Samsung Galaxy line.

Top products in this article:

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $699 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (256 GB), $799 (reduced from $999)

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $499 (reduced from $599)

You can find dozens of hot deals on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day, but we don’t think you’ll find many that are more on fire than the ones on the Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy smartphone lines.

The Samsung Galaxy deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Still not a Prime member? Sign up now. If you’re a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.

Ready to dial up some smartphone deals? Let’s get to it. Read on to get all the deals, plus more info on Amazon Prime Day.

These are the best deals you can get right now on Amazon on the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Right now on Amazon, you can save $200 on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced pixel camera and telephoto lens is rated 4 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users. Choose from two available colors; both are on sale. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $699 (reduced from $899)

Amazon also has a $200-off deal right now on the unlocked, 256 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Choose from two available colors: cloudy white, or stormy black.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (256 GB), $799 (reduced from $999)

The deal on this unlocked Google Pixel 6 smartphone is so hot that Amazon says the 5G phone is “temporarily” out of stock. But if you buy one today — for $100 off — you can lock in your savings. You’ll be emailed when Amazon determines an estimated delivery date. And don’t worry: Amazon says you won’t be charged until the phone ships.

The main difference between this phone and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system; the Pro’s is more advanced. But this one gets the job done. In fact, on Amazon, the Pixel 6 boasts a higher user rating than the Pixel 6 Pro: 4.3 stars versus 4 stars.

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $499 (reduced from $599)

Shop the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. The below sale prices are exclusive to Prime members.

Prime members save $200 right now on the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128 GB. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen on Amazon on this phone, but it’s a deal.

One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It’s a protective design, and it feels more premium as well.

Still undecided? Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $600 (reduced from $800)

Prime members can also save $200 right now on the S22 with 256 GB.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $650 (reduced from $850)

Prime members get 30% off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The S22 Ultra boasts the new tech of the S22 in a larger size.

The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

The 512 GB version of the S22 Ultra is also on sale now — for Prime members only.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $910 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $980 (reduced from $1,400)

Right now on Amazon, Prime members get $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with 128 GB.

What’s so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — besides the deal, and eye-catching folding design? The phone features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without you needing to open the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $1,000)

Prime members can also save $300 on the Flip3 with 256 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256 GB), $750 (reduced from $1,050)

The Amazon Prime Day sale is running now through through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you’re a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

