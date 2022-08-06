SAITAMA Crypto Prices Jump 25% as Binance Listing Speculation Heats Up – InvestorPlace

Ads

Saitama is making a big jump ahead of a potential Binance listing

Saitama (CCC: SAITAMA-USD ) fans are surely in high spirits today after the token jumped more than 25%. The reason for the uptick? Rumors are swirling that the SAITAMA crypto will earn a listing on the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance.

So what’s going on with these Binance listing rumors?

As per a tweet from @InuSaitama, Saitama plans to host a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with BinanceLive. Yesterday Saitama tweeted out a link to the AMA, which currently features a timer counting down to the event later today.

Anytime a crypto is listed on a new exchange presents an opportunity for a major uptick. This appears to be the reasoning behind Saitama’s jump today. Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange. Like the Coinbase effect, a listing on the platform frequently brings a spike in price.

What else do you need to know about SAITAMA?

Since its November peak, Saitama has generally been on the decline. In fact, the token is down nearly 90% from the all-time high it reached on Nov. 16. As such, Saitama fans are likely eagerly waiting to find out if the meme token will earn a listing on Binance.

As per Saitama’s CoinMarketCap description, “Saitama’s vision is to provide [Gen Z investors] with content that teaches how money works while they invest, thereby opening opportunities for wealth creation.”

Saitama has already gained a social media following and demonstrated its popularity. Today its trading volume is up 186% ahead of the AMA.

Whether the Binance AMA translates to a real listing remains to be seen. Regardless, Saitama bulls will surely tune in to find out if their favorite meme- oken is, indeed, heading to the moon.

