How much does it cost to charge a Tesla? It's often cheaper than gas. – USA TODAY

Every Tesla car has a battery that must be charged. That charging can be done at various places for various prices.
Electric cars can be charged using a regular power outlet at home, but that method takes a long time. Those who want faster at-home charging times can install a specialized home charger, but according to a USA TODAY report in March 2022, the cost for a charger installation can run $800 to $2,000. The paper said it could be possible to get credits from utilities if the installation comes with a dedicated meter.
USA TODAY also said the Department of Energy estimates that 81% of charging comes at home, 14% at work and 5% at commercial chargers.
According to EnergySage, the average cost to fully charge a Tesla is $13.96, though the cost can be expected to range anywhere from $9.62 to $18.30, depending on the model. EnergySage said its data was compiled from electric bills of U.S. consumers. At Tesla Supercharger stations, expect to pay more in exchange for the faster charging time.
The price for a full charge varies by model and battery capacity, but using the U.S. average price of $0.14 per kWh, Electrek calculates that most models cost between $4 and $5 for 100 miles of charge if you’re charging at home. The Model 3 is the cheapest by far, with estimated cost per 100 miles of charge in the $3 range, with slight variations based on the range rating of the vehicle.
As an example, according to Fortune, national average gas prices got up to $4.62 in late May 2022. In 2026, new vehicles will have to average 40 miles per gallon under new regulations, according to Tech Xplore. With 40 miles per gallon, driving 100 miles will cost $11.55 in fuel if you’re paying $4.62 per gallon. Tesla can range as low as around $3 a charge for 100 miles. But be aware gas prices will change and in fact could get lower as events around the world change.
It’s unlikely you’ll need a new battery any time soon. According to Inside EVs, Tesla battery capacity still averages 90% after 200,000 miles of use.
If you find yourself in need of a replacement battery, the price will depend on what model you have. For a basic battery replacement, Way estimates a cost of $13,000 or $14,000, while more expensive models can get up to $20,000.
Way also notes there are additional costs associated with a battery replacement, including replacing wiring and other parts around the battery, as well as labor costs.
