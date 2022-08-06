MacBook Pro 2021 release date could be delayed due to chip shortage – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
Global chip shortage may hit Apple’s new MacBook Pros, too.
It sounds like Apple could have a difficult time getting its end-of-year products off the production lines and into stores. Not only is the Apple Watch 7 said to be suffering from delays, but it now seems that the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 release schedule could also be off track.
The news comes via DigiTimes, and the site’s sources say that the global chip shortage could see the new MacBook Pros launch in October or November, “instead of the usual September.”
As Apple Insider notes, there is one big issue with this statement: there’s nothing “usual” about September when it comes to Apple and laptops. Indeed, the company has never launched a MacBook Pro in September, which is typically when new iPhones land. That said, this year was rumored to be a bit different, with Apple said to be planning multiple September events.
It’s possible that this potential new delay has taken even Apple by surprise. During its most recent earnings call, the company’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, gently warned that the next report wouldn’t look quite as rosy thanks to “supply constraints during the September quarter.” But he added that “the constraints will primarily impact iPhone and iPad” – no mention of MacBooks was made.
Still, if DigiTimes’ report is accurate, then the delays aren’t major and we should still see new MacBook Pros roll off the production line before the end of the year. We’re expecting a flat edged redesign with the same mini-LED display technology that debuted in this year’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The devices are rumored to be powered by the Apple M1X chip, with improved webcam performance, and the return of both MagSafe charging and HDMI ports. The TouchBar, however, is said to be axed. The new MacBook Pro M1X could have a starting price of $1,799 as well.
Stay tuned to our MacBook Pro 2021 hub for all the latest news and rumors as we get closer to the launch.
