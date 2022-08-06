Cryptocurrency NEAR Protocol Up More Than 12% In 24 hours – Benzinga

Ads

Over the past 24 hours, NEAR Protocol's NEAR/USD price has risen 12.88% to $5.05. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% gain, moving from $4.34 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $20.44.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for NEAR Protocol over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

NEAR Protocol's trading volume has climbed 37.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 1.03%. This brings the circulating supply to 752.41 million, which makes up an estimated 75.24% of its max supply of 1.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for NEAR is #25 at $3.78 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Ads

source