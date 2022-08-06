Horoscope | July 29 – Aug 5 | Metropolis Japan – Metropolis Japan

Ads

Upcoming Events

July 29 – Aug 5

Cathryn Moe



As the planets move about, some affect you more than others. If they’re in Aries, you may be personally involved. Jupiter has just gone retrograde in your sign. Do opportunities seem to be sliding off the edge? You’ll be fine. Jupiter takes its time revving up. It makes a beneficial trine aspect to the Sun this weekend. Catch the luck as you feel it come through for things to work.

You may sense the karma coming. You’re in tune with your surroundings. Jupiter is retrograde, making opportunities stall, but there’s a bigger star on your wizard’s wand. Uranus, planet of acute ingenuity, conjuncts the North Node of the Moon. This means breakthroughs. They’re not always comfortable. Mars in Taurus connects with both. It moves fast to reach your target.

The North Node of the Moon conjuncts Uranus. These two influence your dreams. Then Mars transits, connecting to them in your solar twelfth house. Things may seem temporarily out of reach, but your hierarchy of what’s important stays with you. Ruler Mercury moves to secure home base. It creates a prosperous aspect to the Moon in your work sector. Act on your hunches.

This week holds excitement and challenges. As the stars progress, you may choose to direct and assist, rather than be in the thick of it. The Moon’s North Node conjuncts Uranus. This is a karmic connection with friends and groups. Mars transits to join in, a trigger point for sudden change. Watch for unexpected shifts that require action in conversations and romance.

Leos may yearn to travel, but when it comes to long distance, Jupiter has moved retrograde. Shorter trips to nearby locales could work better if you’re ok with them. While you are in the midst of their influence, the stars bring you a gift. Mercury moves into your financial sector. It creates a positive aspect to the Moon. Valuing your feelings restores the moments at home base.

Virgos make excellent researchers, scientists, and accountants. Your willingness to stare details in the face make all the difference. Secrets dissolve with your penetrating gaze. This allows facts to rise to the surface. Jupiter is retrograde. Shared resources with partner may be a challenge. Governing planet Mercury enters your sign, making a positive aspect to the Moon. Instincts rule.

Want to try retail therapy, but the cost would make you nervous? Wishing for change at home, but it might dent your finances? These and other issues may be circulating in your auric field. They tend to affect confidence. You can still find ways to achieve what’s natural and lasting. Mercury transits to your solar twelfth house. You attract dreams that deserve to be with you.

This is a leaps-and-bounds week for Scorpio. For other signs, not so much. Why? Jupiter, giver of opportunities, expander of dreams, has gone retrograde. You have time to assess where your efforts pay off. Mercury enters your solar eleventh house. It makes a lovely aspect to the Moon. This benefits friendships in ways previously blocked, without having to hold back.

Your ruling planet Jupiter, blessed with good luck, is retrograde. It influences romance, creative output, and children. You may have to take a back seat for a while. Adding to a time already in flux, changes aren’t really a surprise. Releasing a need to control helps. Mercury moves to your career sector, aspecting the Moon in your house of dreams. Place your order now.

Jupiter is retrograde in your sector of home life. Mercury brings reasons for choices you have made. It transits to give you time. In a positive aspect to the Moon, it’s easier to create a peaceful flow. You may see what reflects your focus, regardless of expectations. Capricorns are known for being disciplined. Others see a beautiful soul as you share and express yourself.

On an endless merry-go-round? Does it start with your thoughts, creating tension as it goes?

Venus connects to Dark Moon Lilith. They make an impact on your work life. It means a more comfortable environment, money, or both. You may have to do something unusual. It speaks to the rebel in you, wanting to make progress. Mercury transits to put words to your feelings.

If you feel your inner introvert calling, it’s your week. The majority of the planets are in areas that symbolize your private life. Saturn stands guard, hovering in your house of dreams, creating a space of sanctuary. Jupiter brings opportunities and is retrograde. You can dig in and do the jobs that satisfy, though they may not be glamorous. Mercury helps you converse with a partner.

Aug 5 – 12

July 22 – 29

July 15 – 22

July 8 – 15

July 1 – July 7

June 24 – July 1

View All Events

source