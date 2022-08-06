Top Tech News August 5: Apple iPhone Gets A Huge Discount, Samsung Makes Its Budget Phone Cheaper, More – News18

Ads

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 19:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Here is the top tech news for today. (Image: News18)

Given everything that is happening in the tech world, it is tough to keep up with everything that is happening these days in the tech world. That is why we are here to bring you a curated list of the most important tech news of the day. Here are today’s top tech news for August 5.

The Apple iPhone 13 is being sold at a price of Rs 68,900 on Amazon for the base 128GB storage variant, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, meaning that there is a Rs 11,000 discount over the sticker price of the iPhone 13 during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. Apart from this, Apple is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,050, which can potentially bring the iPhone 13’s price further down to Rs 55,850 during the Amazon Great Freedom sale.

Samsung has slashed the prices of its Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone that was launched last year. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two variants, and both variants have got a Rs 2,000 price cut in India. Here’s how much it costs now:

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is priced at Rs 12,499 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499 in India. With the price cut, the base variant is now priced at Rs 10,499 in India, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 in the country. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colour options – Denim Black and Denim Blue. The smartphone is available for sale on Samsung’s official online store and Flipkart. ICICI Bank customers can further avail a Rs 1,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy F22.

Do you remember Winamp? The famous music player that was all the rage in the early 2000s. Winamp was the MP3 music player of choice back in the 2000s, with most of us storing our music files and using Winamp to listen to music. Now, Winamp is back! Yes, you read that right, the famous music player from the 2000s is back, but does it hold any significance in the world of Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music? Find out here.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio …Read More

Follow us on

Download News18 App

source