You can pre-book Apple iPhone 14 ahead of its launch, Know how – Kalinga TV

Apple is expected to launch the upcoming iPhone 14 series in the month of September. Though the company has not made any official announcements about the device yet, there are discussions about the phone in the market regarding its price, specifications, design, features and more. Currently, the iPhone 14 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone series.
Now ahead of its official launch the upcoming iPhone 14 is already up for pre-booking. Caviar Global has started accepting pre-bookings for the iPhone 14 series. For those who don’t know, Caviar Global is a popular custom iPhone maker that creates high-end custom designs for iPhones.
The custom iPhone maker has guaranteed that those who pre-book the device from their website will be the first ones to get the device. If you are thinking of placing an order for the iPhone, then you should check the price of the device in the official website Caviar.
The price of iPhone 14 listed by Caviar is nearly 10 times more than the price of iPhone 13. According to reports, Caviar has listed the the custom-made iPhone 14 series at a starting price of $9,520 (approx. Rs 7,55,430) for the Champagne Rose variant and the Gold Champagne Crystal variant is even more costly. It is priced at $24,950 (approx. Rs 19,79,530).
The reason why price of the iPhone 14 is so expensive, as the company uses 18K gold, golden stingray leather, titanium, and diamonds to customize the device. The devices also features a Caviar crown logo made up of titanium and jewelry resin. The prices of the devices vary based on the model and storage option selected by customer.
Now, if you can afford to fork out this amount out of your pocket to buy the iPhone 14 Series smartphone then you should hurry as the company makes only 99 units of each device.
