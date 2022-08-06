Spotify adopts Indian habits to avoid the 'Netflix problem' – The Ken

Ads

You’re signing up for an account which gives you access to a weekly free story and our archive of free stories. You will also receive a daily newsletter in your inbox. You can unsubscribe by clicking the link in the footer of all our emails.

“There’s no greater gift than thinking that you had some impact on the world, for the better.”

– Gloria Steinem

We allow only two simultaneous login sessions per subscriber. If you continue, we will log you out from the above devices

Account successfully created

Account details updated

Email Sent to:



Check your inbox for instructions to reset your password.

Long battle

Spotify, an unrelenting force in the global music industry now faces an immovable object in the Indian audience

The Indian audio space is already congested with many players, while the userbase remains resistant to subscriptions

Spotify knows it has to understand the needs of the Indian user in terms of both product and pricing

The firm has settled in for the long ride ahead to profitability, looking to shape user behaviour as much as its own behaviour adapts to the user

Want to read our free stories and try our newsletters?

It is a difficult time to be a streaming service. Over the past few months, the shares of American streaming pioneer Netflix have taken a beating and its subscriber count has .mobile_app_view{ display: none; } shrunk shrunk FT Are you still watching? Netflix and the future of streaming Read more for the first time in a decade. Swedish audio streaming player Spotify’s valuation, meanwhile, has dropped by a quarter.

But Spotify managed to add 2 million subscribers in the same time alongside a 24% rise in total revenues, forecasting the addition of another 5 million subscribers in the next three months.

Some of this can be credited to its growth in India—the company claims its total subscriber count in the country doubled over the past year. Growth that top Spotify executives spent all of February .mobile_app_view{ display: none; } talking about talking about Economic Times India among Spotify’s top engagement markets: Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP Read more , just as the company completed three years in India.

“If you look at the TAM (Total Addressable Market) in [India and Southeast Asia], India alone is over a billion. So it’s just a massive opportunity from an MAU perspective,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek had said in the company’s quarterly earnings call last month.

But India is also home to a notoriously price-sensitive audience that is spoilt for choice in every format. The result of this is best illustrated by Netflix, which had to revise prices and offerings to lure subscribers, including .mobile_app_view{ display: none; } slashing slashing The New Indian Express Netflix cuts subscription rates in India, Basic plan to now cost Rs 149 per month Read more its basic plan price by more than half to Rs 199 (US$2.58) a month. And yet, it claims to have ‘ .mobile_app_view{ display: none; } frustratingly frustratingly Economic Times Netflix’s lack of success in India ‘frustrating’, cofounder Reed Hastings says Read more ’ fallen short of its own ambitions for India.

Now, Spotify’s model is quite different from Netflix’s. It does not own most of the content on its platform and does not have exclusive rights to it. It also has a large ad-serving, free ecosystem unlike Netflix, and though Spotify does not give out the share of paid subscribers, multiple executives in the audio streaming industry said it probably won’t be very different from the industry average of roughly 1%.

Soumyajit covers the operations of Big Tech companies and OTTs in India. Before The Ken, he covered equity and currency markets in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand for Reuters. You can hit him up via email about anything, except money he allegedly owes you.

Read this story. Subscribe Now

This story is available across both editions. Subscribe to the one that’s most relevant for you. Questions?

Premium

$ 120 10% off

$ 120 10% off

$ 120 /year

$ 120 /year

Borderless

$ 199

$ 199 /year

Echelon

$ 299

$ 299 /year

Buy access to this story

Get access to just this story for a year

$ 20

Just sign up for free. Experience The Ken

No end date. No credit card required

Read some of our best free stories

Experience The Ken’s offering and products

Sample our premium newsletters for 14 days

Unrivaled analysis and powerful stories about businesses in India and Southeast Asia from award-winning journalists. Includes access to longform articles, premium newsletters across a range of topics depending on your interest and our top-ranked podcast. For those who want to be prepared for what comes next.

Decode the most significant shifts happening around business, technology, startups and healthcare. All told through a combination of original reporting, beautifully visualised data and infographics, and delivered as a compelling narrative story.

Our subscribers include executives and leaders from the world’s most successful companies, students at top post-graduate campuses, and smart, curious people who want to understand how business is shaping the future of India and Southeast Asia.

Articles are generic, almost cookie-cutter in their approach. And they don’t provide enough context on the issues they cover. The Ken is different. I don’t always agree with everything they say but I appreciate their commitment to publishing deeply reported narratives and investigations. Their reporters find new ways to analyze tech among other industries. And that’s always worth a read.

A personal subscription to The Ken was a no brainer. But as startup founders, this isn’t enough. Team members also need to be in the know, for everyone handles customer-facing responsibilities and an ecosystem change that impacts customers also impacts us

The policy & execution is in quite a mess. the flip flops on KYC, the insidious use (& abuse) of consent, the hopeless competition with zero-balance Jan Dhan accounts – all brought out starkly. Congratulations!

that shape our understanding of businesses around us. With placements around the corner, Ken is a great resource to prepare and ace our interviews.

Access all new and older stories for your edition

Get access to our subscriber-only Android and iOS apps

Engage with the subscriber community

Early and exclusive access to The Ken’s products

What kind of subscription plans do you offer?

We have three types of subscriptions

– Premium which gives you access to either the India or the Southeast Asia edition.

– Borderless which gives you complete access to The Ken across both editions

– Echelon which gives you complete access to The Ken across both editions along with a bonus gift subscription

Ads

What do I get if I subscribe?

The Premium edition gives you access to stories in that edition along with any five subscriber-only newsletters of your choice.

The Borderless and Echelon subscription gives you complete access to The Ken across editions and unlimited access to as many newsletters as you like.

What topics do you usually write about?

We publish sharp, original and reported stories on technology, business and healthcare. Our stories are forward-looking, analytical and directional — supported by data, visualisations and infographics. We use language and narrative that is accessible to even lay readers. And we optimise for quality over quantity, every single time.

Our specialised subscriber-only newsletters are written by our expert, award-winning journalists and cover a range of topics across finance, retail, clean energy, cryptocurrency, ed-tech and many more.

How many newsletters do you have?

We are constantly adding specialised subscriber-only newsletters all the time. All of these are written by our team of award-winning journalists on a specialised topic.

You can see the list of newsletters that we publish over here.

Does a Premium subscription to your Indian edition get me access to the Southeast Asia edition? Or vice-versa?

Afraid not. Each edition is separate with its own subscription plan. The India edition publishes stories focused on India. The Southeast Asia edition is focused on Southeast Asia. We may occasionally cross-publish stories from one edition to the other.

We recommend the Borderless or the Echelon Plan which will give you access to stories across both editions.

Do you have a mobile app?

Yes! We have a top-rated mobile app on both iOS and Android which allows you to read on-the-go and has some amazing features like the ability to bookmark stories, save on your device, dark mode, and much more. It’s really the best way to read The Ken.

Is there a free trial?

You can sign up for a free account to experience The Ken and understand our products better. We’ll send you some free stories and newsletters occasionally, and you can access our archive of previously published free stories. You can stay on the free account as long as you’d like.

The vast majority of our stories, articles and newsletters can be accessed only by a paid subscription.

Do you offer any discounts?

Sorry, no. Our journalism is funded completely by our subscribers. We believe that quality journalism comes at a price, and readers trust and pay us so that we can remain independent.

Do you offer refunds?

No. We allow you to sample our journalism for free before signing up, and after you do, we stand by its quality. But we do not offer refunds.

I am facing some trouble purchasing a subscription. What can I do?

Just write to us at [email protected] with details. We’ll help you out.

I have a few more questions. How can I reach out to you?

Sure. Just email us at [email protected] or follow us on Twitter.

Check out our FAQs for all the answers to everything.

Or

Download the Ken App and unlock the full potential of The Ken.

@NatesanSiv Been glued to The Ken for a while now. Gives you all you need to know in a non traditional language both concise and to the point. Well done @TheKenWeb

@Climateabhi @TheKenWeb gives personal touch to each and every mail subscriber newsletter, makes reading so engaging and connected! Platforms like The Ken are revolutionizing the way financial/business journalism is done in India.

Verification Code has been sent to your Email address

Sorry, our free subscriptions require a real email id, because that’s how we send you our daily stories. Please enter a valid email.

Account Detail Updated

Please Wait …

Delete Account?

Are you sure you want to delete ()?

On deletion the user will become free starter

Emails has been sent

We’ve sent your invite. Continue adding your teammates to your subscription here?

Enter the email address that you’d like us to send this payment link to. This could be your HR, finance representative, or anyone from your organization. A copy of this email will be sent to the team’s admin as well.

Email Sent Successfully

Corporate pricing applies to teams of 5 or more members only.

Thank you. We have received your request to post comments. You’ll hear from us soon.

Are you sure? Your subscription will expire at the end of your current subscription period.

Automatic payments successfully cancelled. You will not be charged again.

Your order invoice has been resent to your billing email. (You may have entered a different email than the one you’re logged in with)

Please upgrade to a paid account first

Are you sure? Canceling automatic payments can not be undone.

You’ve got access!

Deepak Shahdadpuri has unlocked this article for you





Sponsor Details

Loading user data

We’ve emailed your gift link. Want us to send some more?

The Ken has invited you to sign up for The Nutgraf by The Ken.

The Ken has invited you to sign up for The Nutgraf by The Ken.

Having your name allows us to address you personally in emails and on our website. That’s all, nothing else.

The Ken has invited you to sign up for The Nutgraf by The Ken.

Sign up for free by entering your primary email address. You can also login using your Google or Facebook account.

Or

The Ken has invited you to sign up for The Nutgraf by The Ken.

Sign up for free by entering your primary email address. You can also login using your Google or Facebook account.

Or



By registering, you will be signed-up for a free account with The Ken

Invite your friends and colleagues to read The Nutgraf.

Just copy and share your unique referral link to invite anyone to sign up for The Nutgraf.

The Ken has added you as a partner. Read The Ken as a couple. Sign in to get started.

The Ken has added you as a partner. Read The Ken as a couple. Sign up to get started.

Having your name allows us to address you personally in emails and on our website. That’s all, nothing else.

The Ken has added you as a partner. Read The Ken as a couple.

The Ken’s stories are available only for paid subscribers. As a partner, you can now access The Ken subscription. For free. Just activate your account to get started.

The Ken has added you as a partner. Read The Ken as a couple.

The Ken’s stories are available only for paid subscribers. As a partner, you can now access The Ken subscription. For free. Just activate your account to get started.



By registering, you will be signed-up for a free account with The Ken

Sharp, original,

insightful, analytical

Our anti-piracy system has flagged your account for suspicious activity and has temporarily paused your account. This may happen due to a number of reasons.

If you think that this was done in error, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

You will be changing your registered email address to access your account. All email newsletters will be delivered to the new email ID.

No results found for .

20 Feb, 20

Sumanth Raghavendra

03 Jan, 20

Arundhati Ramanathan

04 Dec, 19

Arundhati Ramanathan, Shreedhar Manek

20 Jan, 20

Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, Savio D’Souza

03 Dec, 19

Pratap Vikram Singh

22 Jan, 20

Sumanth Raghavendra

12 Dec, 19

Jon Russell, Pranav Shankar

27 Dec, 19

Durga M Sengupta

16 Jan, 20

Olina Banerji, Shreedhar Manek

See all results for .

Or share through your address book:

Gmail

Outlook

Choose friends to share with

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Viraj Soni

[email protected]

Emails sent to your friends.

Welcome to The Ken

As a part of the Learning and Development program at Myntra-Jabong, you have complete access to 300+ original daily stories over the next year, 500+ previously published stories and our comment sections. Also, do keep an eye out for our exclusive subscriber-only iOS and Android apps which will be rolled out for you shortly.

Happy Reading!

We’ll get back to you within 2-7 working days .

We welcome contributors from journalists, subject matter experts, and anyone who has a good story to tell.

Activating your subscription

Or

source