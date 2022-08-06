iPadOS 16 delayed, iPhone 14 rumor roundup, and macOS utilities on the AppleInsider podcast – AppleInsider

Ads

Listener suggestions lead the AppleInsider podcast into a discussion about the bestmacOS utilities. And, while there’s news that iPadOS 16 is delayed, there are more rumors about the iPhone 14, and it’s time to start the iOS 17 wishlist.

Host Stephen Robles asked you for obscure Mac utilities you can’t do without — and you answered. Hear all about tools for managing windows across several displays, for using multiple browsers, and a glimpse into the world of Read-It-Later apps and services.

In this week’s news, the biggest story is the claim that Apple may not release iPadOS 16 alongside iOS 16 as usual. Instead, it could delay the release until October — which has everyone wondering whether that’s tied to new iPad hardware coming out.

There’s more definite news about iOS 16 as developers explore the new beta releases. Apple has talked a lot about new features like the revamped lock screen, but there are now also plenty of small yet very welcome improvements across the whole iOS.

That’s not to say we don’t always want more, so in this edition of the AppleInsider podcast, we kick off the iOS 17 wishlist. Plus, Apple has done it again: the new Apple Brompton Road store in London is a marvel of architecture.

