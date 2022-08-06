Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to come with periscope camera in 2023 – Check details here – Zee Business

Ads

According to the report, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first smartphone to get the new camera system followed by iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro in 2024.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max launch: Ahead of the launch of four new Apple iPhones this year — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max around 14th September, A new report has revealed that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is expected to launch next year, will reportedly be the sole iPhone of 2023 to feature a periscope camera.

” As per a recent report by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the telephoto camera of iPhone will use a periscope design from 2023. According to the report, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first smartphone to get the new camera system followed by iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro in 2024, MacRumors reported.

The report further added that Apple adopting a periscope camera for iPhone have been in circulation for quite some time. Previously Kuo suggested that we may be able to see periscope camera in Apple iPhone 14 Pro models that are tipped to launch on September 12.

According to Kuo, “the main specifications of the periscope camera for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 are similar, including 1/3″ 12MP, f/2.8, sensor-shift support, and 5–6x optical zoom.” Similar prediction about the periscope camera in the iPhone 15 model was also shared by analyst Jeff Pu. Apple recently also filed a patent for a camera technology titled “Zoom Lens and Imaging Apparatus”. The patent talks about ‘folded’ camera technology that uses multiple adjustable lenses which allow variable magnification.

Meanwhile, according to another report from MacRumors, the entry-level iPhone 14 models are expected to keep the same set of rear cameras with wide and ultra-wide lenses of 12MP each. However, this year’s Pro models will get a new wide camera with a 48MP sensor capable of shooting videos in 8K resolution.

Apple iPhone 14 series price (expected)

“The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300,” the report added.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

