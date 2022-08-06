Best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day: Apple, Acer, Asus, HP and more – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – Looking for a great deal on a new laptop? Then this might be the right time of year to shop for one.

During Prime Day, Amazon regularly has a number of hefty discounts on laptops. The online retailer slashes prices across its store – meaning you can snap up the latest ultraportables, 2-in-1s and Macs for less.

These laptop deals are time-limited though, so you need to be quick if you want to grab a bargain.

We’ve seen a fair few discounts on various laptops of different price ranges over the last few years.

Amazon Prime day can be a great time to get a discount. The prices can fluctuate a lot though, with laptop prices going up and down during the deal period.

If you have a particular model in mind then keep an eye out on this page to see if it’s listed. We’ll be regularly updating this article and others with the best deals we’ve found to save you the bother.

Below are some of the best deals we found on laptops this Prime Day so far.

MSI Katana GF66 – save $149

One for the gamers – 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD with Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti ,16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – save $300.99

13.5-inch Touch Screen with AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition, 16GB Memory and 256GB Solid State Drive.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible – save $42

11.6-inch HD touchscreen, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome OS.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo – save $169

14-inch Full HD thin-bezel display, Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Thunderbolt 4, Windows 10 Home.

Acer Aspire 5 – save $73

15.6-inch full HD with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB NVMe and Windows 11.



Below are some of the best deals we’ve found on laptops this Prime Day. We’ll be updating this regularly with more deals so be sure to come back for more.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced – save £550

15.6 Inch 165Hz QHD display. Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA RTX 3070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Chroma RGB, Windows 11.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – £430

13-inch Surface laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD. This is the 2021 model.

Razer Blade 14 – save £1,000

14-inch gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070, 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage and 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory.

HP OMEN 15-en1007sa – saver £325

15.6-inch laptop with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 512GB SSD. This is the 2021 model.

Microsoft Surface Go – save £197

12.4-inch touchscreen laptop, Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 2020 Edition.

Dell XPS 13 7390 – save £300

13.4 Inch FHD WLED, Platinum Silver, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home.

Dell XPS 17 9710 – save £324

Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB and Windows 10 Home.

If you’ve been holding out for a bargain or have had your eye on a new laptop, then this time of year can be a great time to buy.

Prime Day deals on laptops are only available for a short period of time so it’s pretty important you know when it’s happening so you don’t miss out.

Otherwise, you’ll likely need to wait for Black Friday. When is Prime Day happening though?

Prime Day has been confirmed as starting on 12 July this year and running for two days. With deals kicking off at midnight, there should be plenty of time to grab a bargain.