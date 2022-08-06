New Disney+ shows and movies to stream this weekend (July 22) – Hidden Remote

Ads

It’s weird to think about a time when Disney+ didn’t exist. Since its creation in 2019, things have really changed.

Aside from the obvious, Disney+ has seemingly entered an entirely new era. Mostly, it’s due to Disney adding a bunch of original shows based on the original franchises owned by the company or one that was acquired.

Either way, the movie and TV landscape will never be the same. That’s why it’s so fun to look at the previous week’s releases and see how Disney upped the stakes for another week.

If you’re looking for some weekend watches, then these Disney+ additions might be perfect.

As with most other streaming services, Disney+ is keeping it light with releases. Even so, there are still some exciting things that were released so let’s break them down.

As you can see, the list for this week is pretty minimal. Nevertheless, the most exciting thing has to be the Sing-Along versions of beloved Disney animated movies. Considering how popular the Sing-Along videos were back in the day, this is going to be a fun twist on that concept and will hopefully be a way for families to have a blast over the weekend.

Even if you can’t sing, you’ll still be able to have fun and that’s essentially what Disney+ is all about. Even if you aren’t loving the list for this week, there are always some other sing-along movies to get excited about including Beauty and the Beast and the Lion King. Additionally, the newest season of America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition could be the perfect watch if you’re having a lazy Sunday.

What do you plan on streaming on Disney+ this weekend? Be sure to share your list below.

