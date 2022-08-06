Crypto Update: Big Eyes (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – How The Feline and Canine Coin could give you Financial – Bitcoinist

Ads

Whether you like them or not, it is clear that cryptocurrencies are continuing to grow. They are changing several aspects of our daily living regarding how we transfer, exchange, and make money digitally. It diverts from traditional centralised institutions and provides a platform where users are more in control of their finances, due to the power of blockchain technology. A sector in crypto that has recently been the focal point of the market is meme coins – tokens deriving from internet memes and viral images. One prominent example of a creative meme coin is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a currency known for its canine appeal. However, there is a newcomer to the meme market that plans to win people over through its cuteness: friendly feline token Big Eyes (BIG).

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new community-driven token aiming at transferring wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. It is a token that plans to win people over with its mascot – an anime-designed cat with gazingly large pupils. As stated in an Analytics Insight article, the developers of Big Eyes believe that having an adorable feline as their mascot targets a ‘billion-dollar industry’. This element already provides BIG with a unique selling point, because meme coins traditionally brand themselves with dogs as their figurehead. Additionally, Big Eyes plans to launch on the popular decentralised protocol Uniswap – which would help reach the currency to a larger audience whilst making it more accessible.

Furthermore, Big Eyes intends to construct a club for NFT holders called the ‘Sushi Crew’, following the theme of cats as they are stereotypically known for their love of eating fish. This club would allow an outlet for innovators, creators, and entertainers to convey their best works – providing an opportunity for users to distribute and purchase authentic content. BIG plans to have 90% of their 200,000,000,000 tokens available at launch. Thus, if you are looking for a currency that differentiates itself from others through its niche branding, and offers several unique features, the big-eyed feline coin is one to keep an eye on as it has great potential.

One of the most dominant cryptocurrencies and meme coins currently on the market is Shiba Inu (SHIB). Shiba Inu identifies itself as a decentralised meme coin that evolved into a vibrant ecosystem. The network name derives from the dog breed of the same name. They are also known as the alias ‘Dogecoin Killer’, as SHIB is a direct competitor of the most successful meme coin Dogecoin. The blockchain network quickly gained value and speed as a community due to its cute charm. A notable figure who has significantly contributed to the success of Shiba Inu is Canadian programmer and Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin. Buterin was rumoured to be the founder of SHIB, as the founder remains anonymous and goes by the pseudonym ‘Ryoshi’.

However, Buterin publicly denied these claims on the Lex Fridman podcast in June 2021. Nevertheless, Buterin is responsible for conducting the largest crypto donation in 2021, where he donated $1 billion worth of SHIB to a COVID-Crypto Relief Fund in India – a strategy done to help revert the spread of the virus. Furthermore, SHIB encourages dog-inspired artists to foster the ‘Shiba movement’ in the NFT market. Shiba Inu is ranked fourteenth best crypto regarding its market capitalisation according to coinmarketcap. Therefore, if you are looking for a meme coin that has a track record of providing financial fortune, Shiba Inu is the canine coin to purchase.



