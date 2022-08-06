Tiffany & Co. NFT Drop Raises $12.5M After Instant Sellout – Crypto Briefing

Ads

Tiffany & Co. has become the latest big brand to jump into the NFT world with a collection of limited edition Ethereum-based tokens and corresponding CryptoPunks-themed jewelry. Priced at 30 ETH, the 250 pieces sold out in around 20 minutes, bringing in more than $12.5 million.

Tiffany’s has made a lavish entrance into the NFT space.

We are sold out of all 250 NFTiff. Until the next mint. #NFTiff #TiffanyAndCo

— Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) August 5, 2022

The world-famous luxury jeweler launched its first NFT collection today, a series of 250 CryptoPunks-inspired digital passes dubbed “NFTiffs.” The NFTs were priced at 30 ETH, around $50,000 at today’s prices. The collection sold out in around 20 minutes, bringing in over $12.5 million. Tiffany & Co. launched the collection on the Ethereum blockchain via Chain Protocol.

NFTiffs are digital passes that CryptoPunk NFT holders can redeem for a digital artwork based on their original Punk. Each piece of digital art will be accompanied by luxury pendants in the same design. The pendants will themselves be luxury items, made of gold and precious stones carefully selected to correspond with each of CryptoPunks’ various traits. They’re expected to ship in early 2023.

While anyone (barring those on a sanctioned list) could buy an NFTiff, only CryptoPunk holders are eligible to redeem them for digital art based on their Punk and a corresponding fine jewelry pendant. To do so, redeeming wallets need to hold an NFTiff and a CryptoPunk to model the new artwork on. NFTiffs must be redeemed by August 12.

Despite cooling conditions in the crypto market, the NFT sector has shown some resilience over the last year, with several established brands making moves to establish a footing in the space. Tiffany & Co. is just one of many luxury brands to leap into Web3 in recent months, with notable others including Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this piece owned ETH and several other cryptocurrencies.

The information on or accessed through this website is obtained from independent sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, but Decentral Media, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the timeliness, completeness, or accuracy of any information on or accessed through this website. Decentral Media, Inc. is not an investment advisor. We do not give personalized investment advice or other financial advice. The information on this website is subject to change without notice. Some or all of the information on this website may become outdated, or it may be or become incomplete or inaccurate. We may, but are not obligated to, update any outdated, incomplete, or inaccurate information.

You should never make an investment decision on an ICO, IEO, or other investment based on the information on this website, and you should never interpret or otherwise rely on any of the information on this website as investment advice. We strongly recommend that you consult a licensed investment advisor or other qualified financial professional if you are seeking investment advice on an ICO, IEO, or other investment. We do not accept compensation in any form for analyzing or reporting on any ICO, IEO, cryptocurrency, currency, tokenized sales, securities, or commodities.

See full terms and conditions.

Join more than 100,000 subscribers

source