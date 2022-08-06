Samsung announces self-repair program for Galaxy phones and tablets – – Android Authority

Ads

One of the biggest complaints many consumers have about modern smartphones is that most owners cannot repair common parts issues themselves, including things like shattered screens. Today, Samsung offers people a way to self-repair a few parts on certain Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

In a press release, Samsung said it is partnering with the well-known repair guide and gadget teardown company iFixit for this new self-repair program.

At first, the program will support the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, along with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet. Owners can buy self-repair parts and tools to replace the screen, back glass, and charging ports for all those devices.

To repair their phone screens, owners can purchase assemblies that include the screen, the phone metal frame, and bezel and the battery to replace the screen. However, if their original phone’s battery is swollen, users should not self-repair that part.

Samsung’s self-repair program will also provide step-by-step guides to help consumers through the repairs and also to return the original broken parts with shipping labels.

Samsung says that not only will this help extend the life of phones, but it will cut down the amount of waste generated by these devices. More phones and more repair options will be added to this program in the future.

Samsung consumers who wish to make their own repairs can now purchase genuine device parts and tools, available through iFixit, Samsung 837, and Samsung retail and service locations. Samsung hasn’t disclosed prices for these self-repair kits but said it would offer them at the same price it provides to its affiliated repair providers.

We will update this story when more information is revealed.

